Josephine Skriver Puts On Seriously Busty Display In Plunging Black Bra For Sizzling New Instagram Snap

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is not only a place for amazing musical acts, but also an event that brings some incredibly unique festival fashion. Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver was in attendance of weekend two of the event, and was certainly dressed to impress during her time in Indio, California. The catwalk queen took to her Instagram account several times throughout the weekend to share her jaw-dropping looks with her millions of fans, and her latest upload definitely did not disappoint.

The most recent addition to the Danish beauty’s feed was shared on Monday, April 22, and captured the stunner sporting a huge grin for the camera as she enjoyed her time at the music festival. The sizzling snap saw Josephine exuding both happiness and sexiness, as she rocked a revealing ensemble that was sure to get pulses racing.

The blonde bombshell put on a seriously busty display in a plunging black bra that flashed an insane amount of cleavage to her millions of fans, and was sure to turn some heads at the music extravaganza. To draw even more attention to her assets, Josephine added an ornate pewter bib necklace that covered most of her exposed chest and fell right over top of her voluptuous bosom.

The 26-year-old also rocked a pair of matching statement earrings, and added a western vibe to her skimpy look with a burgundy cowboy hat. To shield her eyes from the golden rays of the sun, Josephine wore a pair of trendy octagonal sunglasses, and styled her blonde tresses in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder and down her back.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model were far from shy about showing some love for the angel’s latest risque upload which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 63,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping Coachella look.

“WHAT A BEAUTY,” one of Josephine’s 5.8 million followers wrote, while another said she had a “perfect smile.”

“You look amazing girlyyyy,” commented a third.

The snap was only one of several glimpses of the sexy outfits that the stunner rocked during her trip to California last weekend. Another steamy shot saw Josephine in a lacy body suit, dangerously short denim shorts, and pigtails — a look she said was her channeling her “inner baby spice” for the music festival.