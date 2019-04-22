‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reunites With Robby Hayes After Being Ghosted

Robby Hayes ghosted her during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Scheana Marie reunited with her former flame, ex-Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes, at Coachella days ago.

After their short-lived relationship was featured on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana shared a photo of herself and Robby on Instagram and was immediately reminded about why she shouldn’t be wasting her time with him.

“Boo,” she wrote in the caption of a photo shared days ago.

In the comments section of post, along with questions from fans who wanted to know why she was with the ex-reality star, Robby seemingly asked Scheana to reunite with him for the second weekend of the music festival. Then, in response, Scheana suggested they go to Stagecoach.

Although the interaction between Scheana and Robby seemed to be positive, some fans were skeptical and one particular woman mentioned that Robby had “ghosted” Scheana months ago after they were seen making out on Vanderpump Rules.

“A real man would tell a person the issue not ghost them. And she’s too pretty for your a**,” the woman wrote.

During a March interview with OK! Magazine, Scheana opened up about the end of her relationship with Robby and suggested she wasn’t very sure why he suddenly stopped talking to her.

“I haven’t spoken to him in like, five months,” she explained at the time. “We went to Hawaii, we went on a couple of dates. We are literally neighbors. I live a five minute walk from him.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Scheana moved to Marina Del Ray, California several months ago and on the seventh season of the series, her co-stars were complaining about how far the home was from the rest of them, who live much closer to SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, where the series is filmed.

According to Scheana, she and Robby’s relationship was going well but after he traveled to Mexico for a wedding, he came back and began acting strangely. As she recalled, Robby texted her about hanging out when he returned to Los Angeles but when she responded a short time later to make sure they were still on, he never replied.

Scheana then suggested that the only reason Robby went out with her was for extra Instagram followers and some camera time on Vanderpump Rules. Now, however, she appears to be in a better place with Robby and who knows what the future may hold?

To see more of Scheana and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.