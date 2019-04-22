Gisele Bundchen Poses In Nude Lace Dress On The Beach For A Sultry Earth Day Message

Gisele Bundchen is celebrating Earth Day as only a supermodel can: by striking a sultry pose on an idyllic beach under a dark blue sky. The 38-year-old native of Brazil posted an image on Instagram showing her lounging on in the sand in a nude lace dress to send out a message of love and concern for the planet on Earth Day.

The stunning portrait shows Gisele with her famous tussled locks tossed over her arm as she lays on a sandy beach in a high neck, long-sleeved lace dress. Behind her, the frothy waves rush up to meet her and the wispy clouds in the sky seem to point the viewer towards her prone form. The model captioned the image with a message encouraging people to consider the damage we have done to Earth and to take steps to help the planet heal.

In the post, she warns readers that the Earth has lost a third of its “skin” through deforestation and the loss of biodiversity, and says that nothing can lose that much of its protection without dying. She goes on to urge people not to take the planet for granted and to make positive changes to help reverse the course of destruction.

The post garnered nearly 100,000 likes from the model’s 15.3 million followers in under 30 minutes.

It’s not the first time the Brazilian native has encouraged people to consider their impact on the planet. In March for International Forest Day, she posted an Instagram message of her posing on a platform looking over a green forest with a low-lying mist in the background.

“Forests are essential for life on Earth. They are part of our lives in more ways than we realize: they help clean the air we breathe and prevent soil erosion, prevent flooding and replenish groundwater. Forests help in controlling humidity and temperature, influencing rain cycles, as well as providing food, water, medicine, and sheltering invaluable biodiversity,” she wrote. “We need standing forests not only to ensure balanced climatic conditions on our planet, but also to enable us to continue enjoying the wonders that nature offers us.”

It isn’t just Earth-focused holidays that prompts the model to talk about the environment. Bundchen often posts about getting out and enjoying nature. In February, she wrote an Instagram post where she talks about enjoying the sounds of nature and the feel of the ground beneath her bare feet, saying that it heals her and makes her feel balanced.