Ariana Grande Forced To Pause Coachella Performance After Being Hit With A Lemon

She may have managed to go through her second Coachella performance without any audio issues, but something way more random happened to Ariana Grande while she took to the stage for the music festival’s last weekend.

The singer’s performance took a weird turn when someone in the crowd literally threw a lemon at her, which ended up hitting her in the side as she was busting some serious dance moves during “Break Your Heart Right Back.” The flying fruit took Ari aback, who shot back in an understandably annoyed tone, “What the f**k? That’s ’cause one of y’all threw a lemon at me. Sh*t.”

As reported by Hollywood Life, the pop star was forced to briefly walk off stage during her April 21 set, but she later came back to deliver an incredible rendition of her hit tune, “NASA,” like an absolute pro. However, some fans online have a theory about the incident, and it reportedly makes some sense.

Ari’s fan base believe that the lemon-thrower was an angry member of the Beyhive (a.k.a Beyonce’s fan group), as the event took place after a rumor emerged that claimed Ariana was paid a whopping $8 million to perform at this year’s Coachella, while Bey was reportedly paid about $4 million for her incredible performance last year. For those who need context, Beyonce’s last solo album was titled Lemonade.

If that was the case, then the concertgoer who pelted the lemon was not properly informed, because it has since been revealed that both artists took home the same amount — $4 million. Aside from that sour inconvenience, Ariana’s second performance at Coachella, which takes place in Palm Springs, California, went extremely well. To much of her fans’ delight (and surprise), the sweetener songstress brought out fellow pop star Justin Bieber on stage to perform his hit single, “Sorry.”

y’all here’s another angle where u can see the lemon thrown at ariana pic.twitter.com/tJ3sM5cS1A — ???????????????????????????? follow me ari ily (@ghostinreg) April 22, 2019

As fans of the Biebs will know, he hasn’t performed at all since cancelling the last leg of his Purpose tour back in July 2017 after citing exhaustion. Since then, he has often interacted with his followers on social media, explaining that he decided to take a break from work to focus on his mental health, which made it even the more shocking when he joined Ariana on stage at the festival. The two successful artists are known for sharing the same manager, Scooter Braun.

According to Elle Magazine, Justin explained he wasn’t planing on performing so soon, let alone in front of such a massive crowd.

Loading...

“I haven’t been on stage in like, two years. I came out here, I had no idea I’d be on this stage tonight. Absolutely no idea.”

“So anyway, this is my first time on stage in like, two years. So I had to get my groove back, I have to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying. So thank you so much, Coachella. Thank you much to Ariana Grande. Thank you so much, man, and by the way, album coming soon,” he added, confirming rumors that he will be dropping new music soon.