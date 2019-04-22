Emma Bunton Expresses That ‘Spice Girls Reunion Has Brought People Together’

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, is very happy to see all the fans of the Spice Girls reuniting with everyone again after they announced they were going back on tour.

According to Music News, Bunton has been calling the comeback more of a “gathering” rather than a reunion.

“It’s so hard at the moment as everyone is divided and we’ve all got different opinions but when we put these tickets on sale… it was like having a gathering,” she said.

“Everyone is coming together, and there will be mums and dads and kids, and it will be so lovely.”

She insisted that the group will be fine without original member Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, who is unable to take part in the tour due to other commitments.

“[We] feel very comfortable as a four and we feel we have created the show as a four-piece,” she expressed.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Emma admitted that she is scared she will forget the dance moves when she gets on stage for the tour.

“I can’t wait, I’m a bit nervous I’m not going to remember all of the moves because I have a terrible memory,” she admitted.

She released her fourth studio album, My Happy Place this month. The album is her first solo album in 13 years. The lead single, “Baby Please Don’t Stop” has achieved over 480,000 streams on Spotify since February. Collaborations on the album include a song with her long-term partner, Jade Jones, and team-ups with Will Young, Josh Kumra, and Robbie Williams. The Williams collab is a duet of her smash hit with the Spice Girls, “2 Become 1.” The album debuted at No. 11 in the U.K.

Loading...

Her last solo album, titled Life In Mono, was released in December 2006. In total, she has released 10 singles in the U.K., with seven of them making it to the top 10.

This summer, Emma and her three other bandmates, Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, Melanie Chisholm aka Sporty Spice, and Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice, will return to the stage as the Spice Girls. The tour, titled “Spice World,” will go across the U.K. and Ireland starting in May in Dublin. The show will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row.

The Spice Girls’ back catalog boasts numerous No. 1 singles around the world, including “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There,” “Who Do You Think You Are,” and “Spice Up Your Life,” to name a few.