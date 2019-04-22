Victoria’s Secret Beauty Kelsey Merritt Looks Amazing In See-Through White Lingerie Top

Kelsey Merritt has been killing it on Instagram as of late.

The Filipino-American model has strutted her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret runway — as well as in a number of other fashion and magazine spreads — and each time, she turns heads. The popular model has already amassed a pretty impressive following of over 1 million users on Instagram, and it’s easy to see that her fans absolutely love her — and her photos.

Last night, the 22-year-old took to her Instagram account to stun her fans with yet another sultry post. In the sexy selfie, Merritt looks into the camera as she purses her lips. The brunette bombshell wears her long dark locks down and curly, and playfully holds one hand against her head.

The stunner leaves little to the imagination as she rocks a see-through white lingerie set that she nearly spills out of. Along with a sheer white — and flower patterned — lingerie top, she sports a sheer white number underneath that matches the same pattern, barely covering her breasts. Kelsey rocks a variety of gold necklaces in the photo, and shows off ample amounts of cleavage to the camera.

Like most of her other photos that she posts, this one has earned Merritt a ton of attention from her fans, attracting over 105,000 likes in addition to 270-plus comments. While many fans commented with flame or heart-eyed emojis, countless others commented on how beautiful she looks in the snapshot. A few other fans asked questions related to her outfit.

“OK WOWWWW WE GET IT YOURE GORG,” one follower wrote in all capital letters.

“Hi Kelsey, beautiful look! As a Filipina we have the same skin tone..what lipgloss do you wear? Looks great! Thanks!”

“If your trying to be a model you are perfect for the job wow you are fine would u like a new friend if so I’m yours,” another wrote.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model enjoyed a little rest and relaxation at Nay Palad Hideaway in the Philippines. In one of the more sexy photo from her trip, Kelsey appears front and center in the photo — posing for the camera like she does so very well. The model wears her long, dark locks down and at her side and still looks stunning without a stitch of makeup. On top, the stunner dons a tiny black bikini that barely even covers her chest and on the bottom, she rocks a skintight and sexy leopard-print sarong.

Like her most current image, this one earned Kelsey rave reviews with 119,000 plus likes. Hopefully her next post comes sooner rather than later.