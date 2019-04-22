Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Tiny White Bikini, ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Flaunts Her Stuff

Instagram’s “Russian Kim Kardashian,” Anastasiya Kvitko, knows how to make a statement — and her statements usually include tiny bikinis or curve-hugging outfits. The vixen’s latest Instagram post features a skimpy white bikini, and her fans are already going wild over this latest look.

Anybody who follows Kvitko knows that she loves the brand Fashion Nova, and this latest look shared via Instagram shows why she is such a big fan. Anastasiya chose the “At the Beach Daily” Fashion Nova bikini for this look — and her extreme hourglass figure is barely covered by this revealing number.

This bikini set features lace detailing on the front, and it is designed to show off one’s cleavage. Of course, Kvitko has that in spades, and this top shows off the busty model’s assets to the max. The bikini bottoms are hiked high up on Anastasiya’s hips to accentuate her curvy silhouette and tiny waist.

Kvitko has her long brunette hair cascading in waves over one shoulder, and she is sitting outdoors on a patio. She is perched on a white chair, and is leaning back slightly as she positions herself to best flaunt all of her most jaw-dropping angles. She is also wearing some drop earrings and a heavy eyeliner look, and she has her eyes closed to provide the most sultry look possible.

Anastasiya’s sexy style has helped her to amass nearly 10 million followers on Instagram, and this is exactly the type of look they expect from the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” Within 20 minutes of having been posted to the platform, this racy bikini shot had already garnered nearly 20,000 likes.

The Russian model also garnered nearly 400 comments on her post within that same time frame. Followers said that she looked flawless, perfect, and like a beautiful queen. Kvitko’s pose made it seem like she was perfectly positioned to soak up every compliment.

On Sunday, Anastasiya also posted a sultry selfie via her Instagram Stories, and wished everybody a Happy Easter. She was wearing a skintight neon yellow crop top that flaunted tons of cleavage and revealed a glimpse of Kvitko’s midriff.

Anastasiya Kvitko typically brushes aside any buzz about plastic surgery or extreme retouching of her photos. She has developed a very specific personal style — and given how quickly her social media following has grown, it looks as if it’s hitting a sweet spot. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” knows what her fans want, and this latest post is the perfect example of that.