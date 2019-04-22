‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Thanked Boyfriend Beau Clark In Her New Book

Read her sweet tribute.

Stassi Schroeder released her very first book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, earlier this month. In the book, she shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend of over a year, Beau Clark.

According to an April 22 report from The Daily Dish, Schroeder made sure to mention her boyfriend in her just-released publication and thanked him for encouraging her to own her “basic b***h every single day.”

Schroeder also told Clark she loved him in the book and applauded him for being the only man who has come into her life and made her feel completely comfortable to be her true self.

“You have inspired me to write this book in so many ways, because you gave me the safe space to just be myself and write honestly,” she explained.

“Also, I’ve never felt insecure watching a Kardashian marathon in front of you. That’s maje,” she added.

Schroeder and Clark began dating one another in early 2018, months after she split from ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, who didn’t appear to be a hit with any of her friends or family members. Before him, as Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Schroeder dated Jax Taylor, who infamously cheated on her with a girl he met in Las Vegas.

Schroeder and Clark first debuted their new romance on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules at the end of last year. In the months that have followed, Clark has been seen getting close to Schroeder’s co-stars, including her former boyfriend Taylor, who gushed over their relationship just months ago.

“I love Beau. In fact, him and I get along so well. He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs. It’s kind of an opposites attract situation there,” Taylor explained to Us Weekly.

Taylor also told the magazine that Clark is an amazing guy and said he was happy to see that Schroeder has finally found someone who is really good to her and completely in love with her.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Taylor is also happily committed. In June of this year, he and fiancee Brittany Cartwright will be tying the knot at a castle in Kentucky, likely with cameras rolling for the upcoming season of the show.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.