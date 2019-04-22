Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sultry New Instagram Video As She Announces New Eyebrow Kit

Kylie Jenner has finally given fans a sneak peek at her new cosmetic product.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share a video that revealed she is releasing a new line of products designed specifically for eyebrows. The collection, which was given the appropriate name “KyBrows,” is set to be released on April 29, according to her Instagram caption. In the clip, the 21-year-old strikes some of her best poses while an unreleased song from her rapper beau, Travis Scott, can be heard.

The video zooms in her face so as to give a good look at her perfectly shaped eyebrows, and she also dons a full face of makeup, including pink eyeshadow, some dark mascara and eyeliner, and a dab of pink lipstick on her world-famous full lips. She dons a matching pink turtleneck top and wears her signature long raven locks down in a sleek style with a side part.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks quite serious for the most part, and at one point she brings her hands to her face, allowing for a look at her long, light-pink manicured nails. At the end of the video, there is also a tease of the products and their packaging, which she officially brought up in March this year.

However, fans first learned about her intentions to design an eyebrow collection when she filed for a trademark on KyBrow back in 2016, and she has been developing and perfecting it ever since, as per The Daily Mail. At the time, the items were described as, “Make-up kits comprised of eyebrow cosmetics and eyebrow brushes.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has built an entire billionaire business on her beauty products, including her signature Lip Kits, which were the first goods to be released to the public. She has since developed several different lines, and most recently, there have been rumors that she will also do a “KyLiner.”

In the meanwhile, she has been enjoying some quality time with her family and friends. On Sunday, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan headed to Coachella to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service, which attracted thousands to the music festival in Palm Springs, California. Kylie was seen cozying up to her baby father, and as pictures of the duo enjoying each other’s company emerged, they were even labeled the “couple of the century,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Kylie and Travis share a baby girl, Stormi Webster, who was born in February last year.