Topless Model Elisabeth Rioux Is Naked In The Ocean, And Instagram Has Interesting Thoughts

Comments to Instagram’s topless models are mostly predictable. Not for Elisabeth Rioux.
On April 22, the Canadian model posted what appears to be a nude snap. Semi-submerged in the ocean, Rioux is posing amid a backdrop of hazy pink skies, lapping waters, and distant hills. Despite the free-spirited finish, Elisabeth is going risqué. Prominent cleavage is just about covered by Elisabeth’s hands and long blonde hair. The seawater’s slight murkiness leaves the presence of briefs open to question. With her tattooed right arm bobbing in the waves (and her left protecting her modesty), Elisabeth is looking into the distance. A pensive facial expression is reflected by a verbose caption.
Elisabeth opens with a motivational quote. She continues by addressing “hate” she receives – for Elisabeth, it’s “easy to hate on a girl” for flaunting her body. Admitting that she makes “mistakes,” Rioux embarks on some self-love. As the caption states, being “100% myself” is what this model prefers. Concepts of perfection and Rioux’s role as an influencer are also addressed, but they come with an inspirational stance. For a topless model whose Instagram mostly shows her in thong bikinis and sports bras, reactions to today’s post are proving unexpected. Many appear to be from women.
“At your best, you still won’t be good enough for the wrong person. At your worst, you’ll still be worth it for the right person” I’m trying to stop caring about mean comments, obviously I get much more positive ones but you know it’s always easy to hate on a girl showing her body (doesn’t make sense but still a fact) No matter what I am doing, good or bad, there is gonna be people hating me and some others loving me. I’m human I make mistakes and I might have some unpopular opinions but I prefer being 100% myself. This way at least I know I’m being who I want to be and not trying to please everyone cause anyway : it won’t happen no matter what. And no matter what bad moves I can do, I’ll just learn from it and the real people around me are just going to support me. We really need to focus on ourselves and not on what people want us to be, we have to stop concidering the wrong people’s opinions about ourselves and just let it go. I’m trying to do it but it is still really hard, hopefully one day I get to the point I don’t get hurt by bad comments but at least rn I know I’m being 100% transparent. I am also sure that the lous around me love me no matter what and understand that if I was perfect, I wouldn’t be real. Cause that’s also a point, people are asking “influencers” (still hate that word lol) to be perfect, whenevef we make a mistake we are not ok but when we show a perfect image of ourselves we are not ok either cause “we are selling dreams and we are fake” .. that’s so confusing, what are we suppose to be ? (Point I want to discuss about in my next caption) love you all wolfpack ❤️
One fan appearing to be named Sara left a heartfelt reply.
“The sexiest and most inspiring thing about a woman is her authenticity and her drive to be her best version and most confident she can be. You my love have that”
Another fan claiming to have been “here” for Elisabeth since 2016 told her not to “trust the haters.” This individual sees a “strong woman.”
Despite provocative pictures showing Rioux covering her breasts with burgers, this Instagram sensation comes with a little something different. Brave enough to frequent model-filled Californian circles, per her geo-tags, Elisabeth doesn’t simply caption her West Coast visits with cheeky references to her assets. An Instagram update made on April 12 saw Rioux suggest that her own visits to California are “giving the haters one more reason to hate me.”
Melrose vintage market ???? people who know me a minimum know that I am a really cheap person, I don't really go to restaurant, I never buy new clothes (wearing bikinis anyway lol), I stay in cheap 1 sofa airbnb, I get a 30hours layover just because I don't want to pay an extra 70$ for a non stop flight… and I have 150k other examples ????????♀️ but I guess that's how I am able to save money for a house, I am able to reinvest my money in new projects, I am able to travel twice a month, etc and it's not even about money, I love business, I want to travel as much as I can, I want to offer the best life for my dogs and my children one day ???? I guess we all have priorities, those are mines.. not clothes or food ????????♀️ and it's funny that I am talking about it under this specific picture but hey, there is always exceptions and a vintage market is an exception ???? just don't want you to think I am able to buy everything I want with my money, I literally can't. My advice: focus on YOUR priorities and don't spend money you don't have ????
For a girl who so fears the “haters” though, Elisabeth Rioux appears much-loved. Her Instagram following sits at 1.8 million. Her account is followed by fellow models Sommer Ray, Madi Edwards, and French twins Mathilde and Pauline Tantot. Rioux also owns Hoaka Swimwear. Despite not appearing to wear the line’s apparel today, Elisabeth frequently updates her Instagram in the brand’s colorful bikinis.
Instagram likely started following this girl for her curves. It seems to have landed on somewhat of an inspiration, though.