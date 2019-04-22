Topless Model, Elisabeth Rioux Is Naked In The Ocean, And Instagram Has Interesting Thoughts

Comments to Instagram’s topless models are mostly predictable. Not for Elisabeth Rioux.

On April 22, the Canadian model posted what appears to be a nude snap. Semi-submerged in the ocean, Rioux is posing amid a backdrop of hazy pink skies, lapping waters, and distant hills. Despite the free-spirited finish, Elisabeth is going risqué. Prominent cleavage is just about covered by Elisabeth’s hands and long blonde hair. The seawater’s slight murkiness leaves the presence of briefs open to question. With her tattooed right arm bobbing in the waves (and her left protecting her modesty), Elisabeth is looking into the distance. A pensive facial expression is reflected by a verbose caption.

Elisabeth opens with a motivational quote. She continues by addressing “hate” she receives – for Elisabeth, it’s “easy to hate on a girl” for flaunting her body. Admitting that she makes “mistakes,” Rioux embarks on some self-love. As the caption states, being “100% myself” is what this model prefers. Concepts of perfection and Rioux’s role as an influencer are also addressed, but they come with an inspirational stance. For a topless model whose Instagram mostly shows her in thong bikinis and sports bras, reactions to today’s post are proving unexpected. Many appear to be from women.

One fan appearing to be named Sara left a heartfelt reply.

“The sexiest and most inspiring thing about a woman is her authenticity and her drive to be her best version and most confident she can be. You my love have that”

Another fan claiming to have been “here” for Elisabeth since 2016 told her not to “trust the haters.” This individual sees a “strong woman.”

Despite provocative pictures showing Rioux covering her breasts with burgers, this Instagram sensation comes with a little something different. Brave enough to frequent model-filled Californian circles, per her geo-tags, Elisabeth doesn’t simply caption her West Coast visits with cheeky references to her assets. An Instagram update made on April 12 saw Rioux suggest that her own visits to California are “giving the haters one more reason to hate me.”

Loading...

For a girl who so fears the “haters” though, Elisabeth Rioux appears much-loved. Her Instagram following sits at 1.8 million. Her account is followed by fellow models, Sommer Ray, Madi Edwards, and French twins, Mathilde and Pauline Tantot. Rioux also owns Hoaka Swimwear. Despite not appearing to wear the line’s apparel today, Elisabeth frequently updates her Instagram in the brand’s colorful bikinis.

Instagram likely started following this girl for her curves. It seems to have landed on somewhat of an inspiration, though.