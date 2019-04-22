‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About Her Wedding Dress

What is Brittany Cartwright saying about her gown?

Brittany Cartwright may have been seen showing off a series of wedding dresses during last week’s Vanderpump Rules, but none of them were the one she’ll be wearing on June 29, 2019 — when she says “I do” to fiancé Jax Taylor.

During an interview with Hollywood Life, the reality star and Kentucky native opened up about the dress she’ll be wearing on her big day, and confirmed that she has not yet given any sneak peeks to Taylor.

“It’s very important to me that Jax doesn’t see my dress until I walk down the aisle so I’m trying to keep that a secret. I actually found it very fast. I was surprised,” she said, according to an April 22 report.

Last week, after traveling to a bridal boutique with several family members, Cartwright tried on a number of gowns. At one point, she pointed out that her body looked “awesome” in one of the dresses that she put on.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Cartwright and Taylor’s engagement was featured during the very first episode of Season 7 in December. In June, however, Cartwright had shared the exciting news with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Omg omg!!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her stunning engagement ring. “I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win.”

Cartwright and Taylor struck up a romance after meeting in Las Vegas ahead of filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 4. Months later, Cartwright packed up her car and drove from Kentucky to Los Angeles, where she moved into Taylor’s condo.

Although the couple went through hard times during the show’s sixth season — particularly after Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with their co-worker at SUR Restaurant, Faith Stowers — they ultimately got back together in late 2017. After Cartwright remained at Taylor’s side after the death of his father, in December of that same year, Taylor proposed.

While Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding will likely be featured during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, the show’s new episodes have not yet been confirmed by Bravo TV.

To see more of Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.