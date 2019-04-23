Top 10 Sexiest Pics Of Jaime King On Instagram

Jaime King is super excited about turning 40 today. The star of Netflix’s Black Summer recently talked to Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight about the milestone birthday, contending that she couldn’t wait to bring in the new decade thanks to fellow actress January Jones.

“Here is the thing,” she told Philipps. “I never thought I’d be so excited about 40.”

But she went on to explain that Jones, who turned 40 in January of last year, had a big birthday bash in which her mother told them that she had never felt sexier, smarter or more turned on than when she turned 40.

“I was like, sign me up for 40,” King told Philipps. “Because that sounds amazing.”

King’s new zombie apocalypse series, whose first season was released on April 11, has received the stamp of approval from the master of horror himself, Stephen King, who tweeted that “showrunners could learn a lot from this,” as Metro reported. The series begins with King’s character Rose desperately urging her daughter to pack her bag so that they can leave the house and head to the military convoy down the road to escape their town.

To help celebrate King in her new chapter of feeling sexier, smarter and turned on, here are some of her sexiest photos on Instagram.

No. 1: Flamingos

In March, the actress took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in mint colored lingerie as she sat in the grass amid pink flamingos.

No. 2: Wallpaper

In February, King stunned her fans by sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself in a completely see-through bodysuit with nothing but a tiny bit of fabric covering her breasts.

No. 3: Bedtime

In November, King dazzled in a black bodysuit that shows off her curves as she lay in bed amid white sheets.

No. 4: Bare

In October, King shared a topless photo of herself, which she paired with a heartwarming message about embracing those in need.

No. 5: For Love & Melons

The Hart of Dixie star did a photo shoot for Love & Melons, which resulted in some gorgeous shots, including one she shared in late September.

No. 6: For Love & Lemons

This other snap from the shoot, which she shared in August, shows King in a sexy minidress that shows off her long, strong legs and cleavage.

No. 7: Dior

In a photo shoot with Dior, King rocked a minidress as she bent forward in a sultry way that put her cleavage on full display.

No. 8: Casual Sunday

In August 2018, King shared a photo of herself rocking a purple cutout dress that showcases her model figure, leaving little to the imagination, as she strikes a sexy pose.

No. 9: Flowers

King dreamed about lying in a lush field of grass when she shared this photo of herself doing just that in a black-and-white ensemble that put her figure on display.

No. 10: Black-and-white

Whether she is rocking glam gown, lingerie, or nothing at all, King always dazzles. Here is to taking that to the next level in the next decade.