Jenna Bush Hager Tells Daughters Mila And Poppy They’re Getting A Baby Brother In Sweet Video

It’s a boy! Just hours after Jenna Bush Hager announced that she is pregnant with her third child on Monday morning’s episode of Today, the television personality revealed the baby’s gender. She hosted the morning talk show’s fourth hour alongside Meredith Vieira, who is standing in for co-host Hoda Kotb, surrounded by blue decor. After a quick gender reveal on-air, Bush Hager shared the sweet video of her daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, learning on Easter Sunday that they’re getting a baby brother.

Vieira asked why Bush Hager decided to share the news today, and the 37-year-old author explained that she “couldn’t wait any longer,” according to People.

“But we told our girls yesterday,” Bush Hager said. “The Easter bunny brought them an egg with the big reveal.”

Now that Bush Hager’s family knows the gender, it was time for Today viewers to find out, too. Today released a poll on Twitter this morning to guess the baby’s gender following Bush Hager’s initial announcement. After revealing that 73 percent of fans anticipated a boy, Bush Hager turned the attention to a big gift-wrapped box sitting beside her.

With Vieira’s help, Bush Hager opened the gift box and unveiled a cluster of blue balloons.

“It’s a boy!” Vieira shouted as she embraced Bush Hager in a big hug.

Blue confetti rained down on the talk show hosts as crewmen carried out blue decorative balloon arches and a basket filled with baby gifts. A sign appeared on the screen behind Vieira and Bush Hager reading “It’s a boy.”

“It’s the first boy grandchild on both sides,” the soon-to-be mother of three revealed. “[My husband] Henry and I had the attitude that a healthy baby is all we wanted…it’s a little bit of a shock but it’s such great news.”

Following the big reveal, Bush Hager went on to share the adorable video of her daughters finding out, Today reported.

The clip showed the little girls standing at the kitchen table in their nightgowns. Bush Hager asked the girls what they wanted most, and Mila said a baby. The author then passed a silver egg to her girls, which Mila opened to reveal a note inside.

“A baby brother on who you will boast,” the cryptic message read.

Mila and Poppy quickly caught on to the surprise. Poppy ran up to Bush Hager and hugged her tummy, shouting, “baby! baby!”

“Is this really happening?” Mila asked.

The little girls adorably jumped around at the thought of having a baby brother very soon.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Bush Hager first revealed that she was “very pregnant” earlier on Monday morning, earning excitement and congratulations from co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie.

“We’re very grateful,” she said at the time.