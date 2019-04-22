‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Bar Refaeli Sizzles In Little White Bra And Leggings

Once again, Bar Refaeli is turning heads on her ever-popular Instagram page.

The blonde-haired beauty is no stranger to flaunting her insanely fit figure on the pages of different magazines, and she also doesn’t shy away from showing off her body on Instagram, either. As her nearly 3 million followers know, the supermodel posts plenty of photos to delight her army of fans, including anything from workout posts to bikini shots to glam shots — and everything in between.

Yesterday, Bar wowed fans with a two part post. In a short video clip, the model does a handstand as she has one foot suspended in the air, attached to a machine. The 33-year-old bends her free leg up and down as she exercises. Every once in a while, she alternates legs — but it’s her amazing body that really has fans talking.

Refaeli looks amazing in a white sports bra and a pair of black leggings. The bombshell’s toned and tanned abs are fully on display in the video, and she looks nothing short of perfect. Also on display are Bar’s picture-perfect legs, clad in a pair of skintight leggings. The next image in the set is a still photo that shows Refaeli suspended in the air.

The model props herself up on one arm, and has both feet suspended by ropes. She wears her hair in a ponytail, and her muscular stomach is showcased in the image. So far, the sultry post has earned the 33-year-old a ton of attention, attracting over 29,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments.

While most fans commented on the photo to let Bar know how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her incredible body. Of course, there were a few others who had no words for the share, and just commented with flame emojis and heart emojis.

“Amazing and perfect as always,” one follower wrote in response to the post.

“You are the most amazing woman on the planet Bar!!!! For real!” a second supporter on social media remarked enthusiastically.

“Absolutely fabulous,” one more fan chimed in.

According to Shape, diet, exercise, and staying fit is something that is really important to the mother of two. And though she doesn’t necessarily want to be super skinny, she does want to be toned — as fans can see from the workouts on her Instagram page.

“I don’t feel the need to be super-skinny, but being in shape is important. My trainer taught me all kinds of kicks and they work everywhere – your abs, your butt,” she told the publication.