WWE Rumors: Top Three Matches For ‘Extreme Rules’ Leaked Out In Advertisements

It seems as if the upcoming storylines for big matches have been spoiled.

One of the next big pay-per-view events for WWE is going to be coming in the middle of the summer, and most of the matches won’t follow strict guidelines. Extreme Rules is set to take place in Philadelphia on July 14 — and while the build hasn’t started for it yet, some of the matches may have been spoiled in advance. Advertisements are now running locally for the event, and the three top matches on the card may already be known.

According to Wrestling Inc., the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is where Extreme Rules will take place. The top three matches do appear to be known, but it is very possible that things could change before the event actually takes place.

Last week, Roman Reigns was moved over to SmackDown Live as part of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up. With the “Big Dog” on the blue brand, it now appears as if his first feud will be with Randy Orton. That is just one of the matches being advertised for Extreme Rules.

One of the other announced matches is a pairing that fans may end up having some trouble accepting. Remember how Baron Corbin was not only chosen to face Kurt Angle in his “Farewell Match” at WrestleMania 35, but was also successful in retiring the Olympic legend?

Well, the “Lone Wolf” is now going after one of the top titles in professional wrestling.

WWE

Seth Rollins is looking for the next challenger for his newly won WWE Universal Championship, and it appears as if that is going to be none other than Corbin. Advertisements from the Wells Fargo Center have Corbin challenging Rollins, with Raw‘s top title on the line in their match.

The third match being advertised for Extreme Rules is A.J. Styles versus Drew McIntyre. This match-up has so many possibilities, and could really be a great feud for Styles. This potential feud would be his first since arriving on Raw from SmackDown.

A number of other superstars such as Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, and Sasha Banks are all advertised to appear as well.

There are still nearly three months to go until Extreme Rules takes place, and WWE could change anything. As a matter of fact, these matches advertised by the Wells Fargo Center may be nothing more than early filler, and it’s possible that none of them happen. If they do, though, the fans may end up being split down the middle on those they like and those they hate.