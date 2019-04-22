Britney Spears Takes Easter Outing With Sam Asghari Amid Mental Health Treatment

Britney Spears and her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, reportedly went for an Easter outing while the singer took a break from her ongoing mental health treatment. As Us Weekly shared, Spears and Asghari were photographed leaving the wellness facility where the “Womanizer” singer is undergoing treatment, and she appeared well rested and ready to enjoy some time with her partner.

For the outing, Spears wore a red, off the shoulder sundress and a pair of brown Birkenstock sandals. She carried a black, leather handbag and styled her blond locks in relaxed waves. She carried a pair of tennis shoes with her, as well as a hoodie, and kept the makeup minimum — but did accessorize with a silver choker.

Ashgari looked casual as well, wearing a red pair of shorts and an oversized sweater, and topped his look off with a baseball cap. As Us Weekly further shared, Asghari held the door for Spears as he led her to a nearby car that was waiting for the duo outside of the facility. Reportedly, this was Spears’ first public appearance since she entered the facility.

Earlier this month, Spears checked herself into the mental health facility to help the singer cope with her father Jamie’s ongoing health battle. As TMZ reported, Jamie Spears has now undergone two major surgeries following a ruptured colon, and that he faced some major complications after his last procedure. Spears effectively put her Las Vegas residency, “Domination,” on hold indefinitely to support her father during his difficult ordeal, and has since been struggling to cope with her father’s failing health.

While undergoing treatment, Spears has been able to have visitors — including her two sons who are staying with their father, Kevin Federline, for the time being — as well as Asghari and other members of her family. Federline, Asghari, and the Spears family have all rallied around the singer and have been a major support system for her as she gets the help she needs.

“Her boyfriend, Sam [Asghari], has been extremely supportive and is behind her all the way. He’s so proud of her for wanting to better herself and for taking this step,” a source close to the “Toxic” singer told Us Weekly.

In addition to visiting Spears and taking her out for day trips, Ashgari has been showering the performer with love on his social media, as well. Last week, Asghari took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the duo together for “International Kissing Day” where he mashed together several clips of them kissing and enjoying each other’s company while dancing together, snuggling up on the couch, and participating in workouts together.