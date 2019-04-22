Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Devon Windsor Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini To Celebrate Earth Day

Devon Windsor is celebrating Earth Day with her Instagram fans today, sharing a nature-inspired photo of herself by the ocean. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a post in which she is hanging out on boat while rocking a tiny yellow bikini. She encourages her followers to pay attention to the choices they make each day in the attached caption.

In the snapshot in question, the 25-year-old model is standing on a seafaring vessel of some sort. She holds a drink in hand while clad in a yellow two-piece bikini, one that boasts a bandeau top which ties at the center to accentuate her cleavage. The top also emphasizes the fierce angles of her shoulders and collarbone. She teams her top with matching bottoms that rest high on Windsor’s sides, something which helps showcase the natural curves of her body — particularly her tiny waist and incredibly toned abs.

Windsor is posing with her body facing the camera, and has one leg slightly popped to one side. This pose further highlights her impressive physique by showcasing her curvaceous form. She completed her adventurous look with a black Balenciaga hat, as is suggested by the white letters embroidered on the cap. As far as accessories, Windsor only wore a couple of delicate gold chains around her neck.

The model is wearing her blond hair tucked under the hat, which is casting a shadow on her face, making it hard to see whether she is wearing any makeup or not. However, she appears to be wearing little no to makeup on her face, going for a more natural look.

The post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,500 likes and about 100 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her body, and to thank her for her environmentally conscious message.

“Thank you Devon! We can all be vigilante [sic] regarding the way we treat our planet especially discarding PLASTIC. ‘Recycle!'” one fan wrote.

One user also accused Windsor of being part of the problem by using a plastic cup in the photo, but the model was quick to point out that she is actually using a glass.

As Fox News has noted, Windsor — who was discovered in Missouri, at the age of 14, while attending a bar mitzvah party — has previously addressed the industry, and the challenges that come with being a famous model.

“You definitely have to grow that thick skin because otherwise you’ll just get chewed up and spit out,” Windsor said. “It’s a harsh world out there.”