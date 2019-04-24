‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Surpasses $1 Million In Winnings Breaking New Record

James Holzhaurer just broke the 'Jeopardy!' record for surpassing $1 million in winnings in the shortest amount of time ever.

Current reigning Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer just can’t be beaten. It was another runaway game for the 34-year-old Las Vegas sports bettor on Tuesday evening as he added $118,816 to his enormous collection of winnings. For two weeks he has dominated over his fellow contestants, winning each game by wide margins. There doesn’t seem to be any category in which he isn’t knowledgeable in, often winning several double jeapordys per episode. Tuesday’s episode was his 14th win, during which he brought his grand total to $1.06 million. He beat the record for reaching the $1 million mark in the shortest amount of time in the show’s history, according to Fox News.

Tuesday evening’s episode wasn’t the first time James broke a record throughout his lengthy stint on the show. Last Wednesday, he took home $131,127, topping the record he set himself earlier in the week which was $110,914. Prior to James, the highest one-day winnings record was held by Roger Craig. In September of 2010, Craig earned a whopping $77,000 in one game.

Professional gambler James Holzhauer notches another Jeopardy win, making him only the second person to take home more than $1 million from the show https://t.co/COQdENCdpX pic.twitter.com/LMfkAqpzHm — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 24, 2019

With such an impressive streak under his belt, it’s not surprising that some have questioned what his secret is. Some people have spoken out to root against him, calling themselves “Holzhauer Haters,” according to Newsweek. However, James isn’t daunted by the critics and is only focused on his next big win. He also took the time to shut down any cheating rumors that may be going around.

“‘Holzhauer Haters’ is pretty catchy, but I have not encountered too many haters. I’m sure they are out there, but I don’t spend my free time looking up every person’s opinion of James Holzhauer. I have not personally seen any accusations. I assure you that everything you see on TV is kosher. As a gambler, I hold myself to an especially high standard of honor, and it disgusts me when people try to cheat at games.”

Prior to getting married and welcoming his now 4-year-old daughter into his life, getting on the show Jeopardy! was James’ biggest priority.

“I had dreamed of appearing on Jeopardy! since childhood. Until I had a family of my own, it had been my biggest life goal,” he said.

His next goal is, of course, beating the most well known Jeopardy! champ, Ken Jennings. Ken came on to the show in 2004 and lasted for a shocking 74 days. Ken took home $2.5 million throughout his reign on the show and it looks like James is right on track beat his record.