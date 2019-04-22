Christie Brinkley Shows Off Incredible Legs In Black Mini Dress In Sultry New Photo

Christie Brinkley has legs for days!

The 65-year-old is currently starring as Roxie Hart on the hit Broadway musical Chicago and since she began her role, the blonde bombshell has been stunning her fans with countless sexy photos of herself in costume. Over the course of the past few weeks, Brinkley has been flooding her Instagram page with photos of herself as Roxie and her fans are certainly delighted over it.

Earlier today, the supermodel took to social media to share a series of photos from a recent show. In the image, Brinkley poses with co-star Colton Adam Weiss on his last day in his role in the musical. In the first photo in the set, the mother of three looks stunning as she poses for a photo in her costume from Chicago.

Christie wears her long, blonde tresses down and curly as she looks into the camera and gives a huge smile. The 65-year-old looks absolutely stunning in a short, black minidress that showcases her flawless figure, most notably her long and lean legs. The next two photos in the set show Brinkley in the same exact sexy black dress just in a slightly different pose.

Colton stands next to his co-star in the photo and just like Brinkley, he is all smiles for the camera. In just a short time of the post going live, it’s already earned Christie a lot of accolades with many fans taking to the post to gush over how amazing the blonde beauty looks.

“Beauty queen from a magazine,” one follower gushed.

“Thin!!!! You are gorgeous.”

“Will you be my girlfriend?” one more joked.

As fans know, Brinkley first starred in the popular musical as Roxie back in 2011. The actress recently sat down with Theater Mania to chat about her third stint in the role and how much fun she is having singing and dancing once again.

“I’m having the time of my life. I love everything about the show so much. When I finished my run the first time, it was very emotional to sing “Nowadays,” thinking that it was the last time. Then I did London, and then I came back to Broadway, and then I headlined the national tour.”

Brinkley continued on to say that along every step in her role, she just can’t believe that it’s happening to her and that she’s lucky enough to play the role.

“I don’t know how I could ever top this,” she says of the role.

Fans can catch Christie at the Ambassador Theatre now through May 12.