Donald Trump Says ‘Egg Farmers’ Love Him In Rambling Easter Egg Roll Speech As Emotionless Melania Looks On

Donald Trump hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, which he opened with an odd speech.

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, hosted the 141st annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday morning. Trump addressed a crowd estimated at about 30,000 — most of them children — by touting what he claimed was his rebuilding of the United States military. The president said, as journalist Daniel Dale quoted him, via Twitter, that the military had been “very depleted.”

Trump also told the children that “egg farmers” love him, as Raw Story reported.

As a video of the speech shows, first lady Melania Trump stood behind Trump as he delivered his remarks from a White House balcony. She spent most of the duration of Trump’s remarks standing still, with her arms at her side. She displayed little emotion, as seen in the video below.

Trump also discussed the U.S. economy with the assembled crowd, saying, “Our country is doing fantastically well. Probably the best its ever done economically.”

Trump has made the claim that the current U.S. economy is the “best ever” on numerous occasions, but in a Washington Post fact check of the claim, the outlet rated the claim “three Pinocchios,” which indicates that their assessment of the president’s statement is that it is “mostly false.”

Speaking to reporters prior to delivering his remarks, Trump was asked whether he is concerned about the prospect of facing impeachment. These questions followed the last week’s release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

As posted online by The New York Times, Mueller’s report claimed that investigators found “numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign,” and also said that he was unable to state that Trump would be exonerated if charged with obstruction of justice.

But Trump told reporters on Easter Monday that he was “not even a little bit,” concerned about the prospect of impeachment in light of the Mueller report, according to The Hill.

Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Win McNamee / Getty Images

In another odd moment, Trump — after descending from the balcony to greet the crowd of children on a first-hand basis — told one child that “the wall” was now under construction on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to France24 reporter Philip Crowther via Twitter.

“Oh It’s happening. It’s being built now. Here’s a young guy who said ‘Keep building that wall can you believe that?'” Trump reportedly said. “He’s going to be a conservative some day!”