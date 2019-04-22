Donald Trump Says ‘Egg Farmers’ Love Him In Rambling Easter Egg Roll Speech As Emotionless Melania Looks On

Donald Trump hosted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, which he opened with an odd, rambling speech.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump hosted the 141st annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday morning, with Trump addressing a crowd estimated at about 30,000, most of them children, by touting what he claimed was his rebuilding of the United States military, saying as journalist Daniel Dale quoted via Twitter, that the military had been “very depleted.”

Trump also told the children that “egg farmers” love him, as the Raw Story news site reported.

As a video of the speech shows, First Last Melania Trump stood behind Trump and to his right as he delivers his impromptu remarks from a White House balcony, spending most of the duration of Trump’s remarks standing still, with her arms at her side displaying little if any emotion, as seen in the video below on this page.

Trump also discussed the U.S. economy with the crowd of children, who has come to the White House to roll colored Easter Eggs, saying, “Our country is doing fantastically well. Probably the best its ever done economically.”

Trump has made the claim that the current U.S. economy is the “best ever” on numerous previous occasions, but in a Washington Post fact-check of the claim, the Post rated the claim “three Pinocchios,” which indicates that statement its “mostly false.”

Watch Trump deliver his rambling Easter speech in the video below, courtesy of Fox 10 Phoenix.

Speaking to reporters prior to delivering his remarks, Trump was asked whether he is concerned about the prospect of facing impeachment, following the release last week of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Mueller’s Russia investigation findings. As posted online by The New York Times, Mueller’s report said that he found “numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign,” and also said that he was unable to state that Trump would be exonerated if charged with obstruction of justice.

But Trump told reporters on Easter Monday that he was “not even a little bit,” concerned about the prospector impeachment in light of the Mueller findings, according to The Hill.

Donald Trump and friend address the crowd at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Win McNamee / Getty Images

In another odd moment, Trump — after descending from the balcony to greet the crowd of children on a first-hand basis — told one child that “the wall” was now under construction on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to France24 reporter Philip Crowther via Twitter.

“Oh It’s happening. It’s being built now. Here’s a young guy who said ‘Keep building that wall can you believe that?'” Trump reportedly said. “He’s going to be a conservative some day!”