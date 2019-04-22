Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Legs In Cute Easter Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, posted a sweet photo of the couple in honor of Easter Sunday over the weekend, and her fans loved seeing the pair snuggled up together.

On Monday, Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and her boyfriend on Easter. The Sports Illustrated model revealed that she was having a hard time being away from her family on the holiday, but that Rob being with her made her feel much better.

In the cute picture, Rob is seen sitting at a table outdoors, with green foliage all around him. He sports a deep tan, beige t-shirt, and a pair of jeans as she smiles for the camera.

Camille sports a dark blue dress with white accents and sits on Rob’s lap to wrap her arms around the retired NFL player. Kostek also has a deep tan and shows off her legs in the printed dress.

The model’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulders. Camille dons a very natural makeup look in the snapshot, which includes dark eyebrows, pink blush, and pink color on her full lips.

According to Page Six, it seems that Camille Kostek is helping Rob Gronkowski adjust to life without football. The former NFL star, who is better known as “Gronk” to fans, announced his retirement from the league just weeks after winning the Super Bowl with his team, the New England Patriots.

During a recent trip to Fenway Park, home of baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Rob made a blunder when he used the Lombardi Trophy as a bat and put a dent in the side of the coveted prize.

Following the announcement of Rob’s retirement, Camille, who began dating the football player back in 2015, took to social media to gush over her boyfriend, penning a sweet message to him as he started a brand new chapter of his life.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it. There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level,” Kostek wrote.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski by following them on Instagram.