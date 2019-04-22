Bella Thorne’s Lacy Bra Flaunts Plunging Cleavage On Instagram

Bella Thorne isn’t one to hold back on the cleavage front. April 21 proved another such occasion.

An Instagram update from the Midnight Sun actress appears to have been well received. Over 700,000 fans are digging a picture of Bella sitting in a patch of grass. A carefree love of the outdoors takes center stage from Bella’s perspective, but viewers are likely noticing the prominent cleavage.

Thorne’s grassy post sees her barefoot. Red-painted toenails match her fingernails. Likewise matching is a pajama-like outfit in metallic blues and purples. The outfit’s top half comes with a certain level of exposure, though. A floral-patterned white bra is leaving little to the imagination – if anything, the accessorizing pendant cross donned by Thorne is enhancing the whole effect.

Bella’s caption makes no mention of lingerie. It acknowledges feelings of “energy from the grass” and informs fans that removing her shoes is something Bella does “as much as possible.” The caption comes complete with a “happy egg day” for Easter.

Bella has 19.1 million Instagram followers.

Despite flaunting both her underwear and her assets, Thorne does not seem to have launched many lewd comments. Fans are mostly agreeing that being barefoot in the grass affords a sense of freedom. Well, except the fan claiming that grass makes them “itchy.”

With a likewise carefree Instagram update just two days ago, Bella’s love of nature is proving strong this spring. Then again, so are sultry snaps with plunging necklines. Interestingly, mentions of Bella’s cleavage are likewise void here. As documented by The Inquisitr on April 15, Bella’s risqué post featuring her boyfriend, Mod Sun, only served to prompt speculation that the couple has split. The snap (seen below) channeled the celebrity-adored bathroom selfie trend. While similar posts made by the Kardashian-Jenners typically launch physique-centric comments, Bella’s only served to query her relationship status.

Many of today’s comments center around Thorne’s 2019 published book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: A Mental Disarray. This likely stems from recent captions to Bella’s Instagram mentioning her status as an author. Bella’s first publication came in 2014. Autumn Falls was followed by Autumn’s Kiss and Autumn’s Wish. Her Instagram bio opens by inviting fans to “read my book,” calling it “really beautiful.” Bella’s 2019 book explores anxiety and depression.

Instagram updates from this girl are always a little offbeat. A recent video showing Bella washing her hair with beer proved particularly popular. It currently sits at over 4.7 million views.

Adored by the general public she may be, but Bella likewise appears loved by fellow celebrities. Her Instagram account is followed by Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale and Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Models, Sofia Richie, Lele Pons, and Olivia Culpo also keep up with this fiery-haired star.