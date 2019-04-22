Olivia Culpo Dons Lavender Bikini On Instagram

Olivia Culpo shared an Easter message with her fans today on Instagram. The photo showed her sitting on a yellow lounge chair by the pool, as she held a baby with her arms. The model sported a lavender bikini with a classic cut, including a scoop-neck top with thick straps. The bottoms were high-waisted, and she wore her hair down with a middle part. It was geo-tagged in Palm Springs, California.

It’s clear Olivia’s been enjoying the beautiful weather there, considering that her second-newest post shows her posing in a mustard yellow jumpsuit while soaking up the rays. The jumpsuit was long-sleeved with an abstract design featuring black lines and dogs. She sat again on top of a lounge chair, except this time, it was with tan cushions. She smiled with her eyes closed and placed her right hand on the side of her head. Her hair looked fabulous, as she pulled it back for a slick high ponytail with braids.

In addition, Culpo’s been sharing more from her Easter celebrations with family via her Instagram Stories. Various videos show people having fun, including by the pool, as seen in her newest post. Plus, she shared adorable footage of the baby as it smiled for the camera.

Olivia seems to always be on the go, which is natural considering that she’s a sought-after model in the industry. She previously opened up to Arcadia about how she deals with the schedule.

“I started when I was about 6-years-old, I grew up with it. My brothers and sisters all play instruments as well, it’s a big part of my family life. It was important for me to keep it up as an adult. It’s very therapeutic and I often play my cello when I am feeling super stressed.”

The model recently shared an Instagram Story of her broken cello strings, so it seems that she’s been keeping up with the hobby throughout the years.

Culpo also added, “I absolutely love cooking and I’m always working on great new recipes. Whether it’s just cooking for myself or for family and friends, I am always trying to make household favorites healthier.”

Loading...

Olivia had arrived in the Palm Springs area in time for the first weekend of Coachella. The second half of the festival wrapped up yesterday, however. It’ll be interesting to see where she heads next and what else she has in store. Her most recent engagements have been for Revolve, while she also went on a photo shoot for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar En Espanol earlier this month.