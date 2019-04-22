Luke Perry’s Last ‘Riverdale’ Episode Will Air This Week

Two months after the shocking and unexpected death of beloved actor Luke Perry, his final Riverdale episode will air. The final scenes Perry filmed prior to his passing will debut Wednesday, April 24. Entertainment Tonight reported that Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter and told fans what they could expect from this week’s titular episode.

Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the upcoming scenes were the last Perry filmed. He posted his comments alongside a photo of Perry in character as Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews. The showrunner called the moments between Perry and the actor who portrays Archie, KJ Apa, as “beautiful” and he “wished the scenes could go on forever.”

Entertainment Tonight also revealed that series star Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, explained how the show will deal with Perry’s absence. Allegedly the scenario surrounding Perry’s absence will be held “narratively,” according to Sprouse. The show has dedicated several of its episodes to Perry since his passing.

Luke Perry suffered a sudden stroke at the age of 52 on February 27. Us Magazine reported that Perry was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remained until his death on March 4.

At the time of his passing, Us Magazine reported that the actor was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever…❤️????????????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

Luke Perry became a teen idol to millions of girls around the world during his years starring as Dylan McKay on the 1990s television show Beverly Hills 90210. The character was known as a rebellious loner during the first season of the show, but his tone softened after meeting new kids Brandon and Brenda Walsh. The character would eventually befriend Donna Martin, Kelly Taylor, Steve Sanders, Brenda Walsh, Andrea Zuckerman, and David Silver.

Perry was never comfortable as a teen idol. In an interview with People Magazine in 1991, Perry stated to the publication that “I was laying asphalt the week before I got Beverly Hills, 90210. I’ll do whatever it takes to pay the rent.”

He also revealed in the telling interview that being a teen idol was all a fantasy and that it could make him crazy. He then pointed to himself and said to People that was “reality” and that he was a simple guy who did not need a whole lot to make him happy.

It took years for Perry to make peace with his teen idol past, finally putting his feelings about his time on Beverly Hills 90210 to rest during his triumphant return to a regular network series role on Riverdale.

Riverdale airs on the CW network.