‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Devon Finds A Lifeless Neil

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 23, bring a big admission from Victor. Plus, Devon will search for Neil because he never shows up at Society’s grand opening and will make the devastating discovery that his father has died.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will make a stunning admission, according to SheKnows Soaps. Both Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know that Victor lied about where he’s been lately. While Victor claimed to be overseas on Newman business, Victoria learned he has been in Las Vegas. She found a receipt showing Victor paid a psychiatrist.

Now, Nikki has employed Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) services to help her figure out Victor’s latest secret. However, if Victor tells Nikki and Victoria the truth, she may not need to put Rey on the case. Of course, Victor might also tell another lie because whatever he’s hiding must be a pretty big secret.

Something else Victor might confess is that he’s proud of Abby (Melissa Ordway) and her new successful venture, Society. Abby ultimately wants to prove to her entire family that she’s competent and successful. Praise from Victor would be the cherry on top of the club’s opening night, especially since he has never allowed her to run Newman for an extended period.

Devon (Bryton James) will learn that Neil (Kristoff St. John) has died. According to The Inquisitr, Devon asks Lily (Christel Khalil) where their dad is since he’s missing all the big moments from the evening. Not only is Devon enjoying a huge success, but this is also is Lily’s first night back from prison. Devon doesn’t think even tiredness would keep Neil from showing up and enjoying his family.

After several failed attempts to reach Neil, Devon leaves the club’s grand opening to find his dad and bring him to the party. Unfortunately, when Devon arrives at the penthouse, he finds Neil dead. That means Devon must go back and let his sister and the rest of their family and friends know about Neil’s untimely death.

When Devon arrives back at Society, it’s clear to everyone who sees him that something is terribly amiss. He goes to tell his sister the tragic news, and it spreads as the Winters family converges around Lily with hugs and tears as they struggle to comprehend their new reality. A life in Genoa City without Neil is challenging to imagine, and these first moments of knowing their future will be unbearable.