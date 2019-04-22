Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Called ‘Couple Of The Century’ As Easter Snaps Surface

Instagram seems to have a way of gauging success, where “Goals” is now the universal thumbs-up. As Easter Sunday pictures of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have emerged, it appears they are just that.

Sunday brought three updates from the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. While some focused on crucifix-adorned hairpieces, it is the snaps of the couple that now see them dubbed as the “couple of the century.” The comment was made in response to an Instagram picture of Kylie and Travis in an intimate moment. Taken at what appears to be Kanye West’s Sunday service, the Astroworld rapper is seen whispering something into his girlfriend’s ear. The “secret” being told by her “bae” forms the basis for Kylie’s cryptic — but ultimately affectionate — caption.

Fitness trainer Ainsley Rodriguez left her thoughts, wishing a happy Easter to “THE couple of the century!”

Johnny Cyrus, a Kylie Jenner “superfan,” simply called his idol and her boyfriend “couple goals.” Consistent adoration for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has earned Cyrus a bit of celebrity status. In 2018, Metro reported Jenner gifting Cyrus a Louis Vuitton bag worth $2,000.

Kylie’s cozy Easter update comes after E! News reported a full “PDA” from the couple as they attended West’s Sunday service. A lip-locking snap showing Kylie and Travis arriving at Coachella came with a similar level of affection.

Fans have long been awaiting an engagement announcement from this couple. In the latter half of 2018, reports began to note that Kylie was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. Scott mentioned marriage in his December 2018 Rolling Stone interview.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Despite nearly four months having spanned since Scott’s statement, no engagement announcement has been made. Kylie and Travis are parents to Stormi Webster, who recently celebrated her first birthday.

Throwing hints is a skill that Kylie appears to have perfected. A February Instagram update captioned with a question suggesting a second pregnancy sparked major rumors. The cryptic “#2” was enough for Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner to find herself probed by Ellen DeGeneres, per People.

“Not that I know of. Not that I’m aware of,” Kendall said regarding the possibility of her younger sister being engaged.

The supermodel was further grilled on whether or not Kylie is pregnant. Kendall, however, shut down the speculation.

“She’s not [pregnant]. I think she was just like, ‘We are looking good and we’re really into each other and maybe baby No. 2 is going to happen. They’re practicing. Right? Is that what you call it?”

Engaged or not, Kylie and Travis’ Easter pictures now place them as a bona fide power couple.