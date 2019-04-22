Nicki Minaj And Chris Brown To Embark On A Joint Tour Together

Nicki Minaj has kept her U.S. fans waiting a long time for their tour dates, but it seems she’s ready to get back on the road and perform some exciting shows for them.

She recently wrapped her European arena tour titled “Nicki Wrld” which was a joint tour with Juice WRLD. The tour was originally supposed to be with Future, but he dropped out due to production issues.

Her previous U.S. leg was canceled and Minaj stated she would postpone the dates for another time. She spoke about it on Queen Radio.

“I know my U.S. fans are waiting for the tour dates and it’s coming. All I’m going to say is, the person on this tour with me — y’all going to like it,” Billboard quoted her saying.

According to Music News, the new joint tour will be with R&B hitmaker Chris Brown.

“The show appears to have leaked in an advertisement that has since been removed from the venue’s website, with the concert flyer obtained by Variety on Friday (19Apr19), touting Loyal hitmaker Chris performing as the headliner and Nicki as featured talent,” they report.

Recently, Minaj and Brown teamed up on the new track “Wobble Up,” which also features rapper G-Eazy.

Despite announcing the new leg of her tour, The Inquisitr revealed last week that Nicki currently has no manager. A source close to Variety has confirmed that Nicki Minaj parted ways with her longtime managers. She had worked with Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/Maverick Management for the majority of her successful career.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she has yet to bag herself a Grammy Award, despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Minaj released her debut album, Pink Friday, in 2010. The album topped the U.S. charts and went triple platinum. Her follow-up record — Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded — also debuted at No. 1 two years later. In 2014, she released The Pinkprint, which peaked at No. 2. Her latest record, Queen, peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 5 in the U.K. and contained huge collaborations with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Foxy Brown. The lead single, “Chun-Li,” peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character of Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

On Instagram, Nicki Minaj has over 102 million followers. On Twitter, she has over 20.5 million followers.