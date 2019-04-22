Chanel West Coast Shows Off Insane Body In Sexy Yellow Bikini

Chanel West Coast has got it, and she’s never afraid to flaunt it.

Now that the weather is heating up, so is Chanel’s Instagram page. Over the past few days, West Coast has been sharing a ton of sexy photos for her 3 million-plus social media followers, including plenty of bikini shots on both her regular feed and in her Instagram stories.

Yesterday, the Ridiculousness star shared plenty of videos for her fans on her Instagram stories as she celebrated Easter with music, sultry dance moves, and a sexy little bikini. In one of the videos that was posted to her account, West Coast rocks her flawless figure in a tiny yellow bikini top as well as a short pair of daisy duke shorts. Another still photo shows the bombshell giving fans a close look at her amazing figure.

In the sexy little snapshot, West Coast and three friends pose for a photo in front of a blue step. Though all of the ladies look incredible, Chanel definitely steals the show as she flaunts her rocking body in an incredibly sexy little yellow bikini. On the bottom, the 30-year-0ld shows off her toned legs in a high-waisted yellow suit. The bottoms just barely cover her navel while still showing off her toned tummy.

On top, West Coast sports a mismatched, dark yellow bikini top with a floral pattern on it. The top definitely shows off some of Chanel’s cleavage, and she accessorizes the look with a pair of sunglasses and wedge heels. The model traded in her multi-colored locks for brown tresses in this latest snapshot.

The reality star’s three pals also look amazing in their own right with one in a bikini top and daisy duke shorts, another in a tiny black top and a leopard-print skirt, and her last pal in a curve-hugging purple dress. According to Saw First, Chanel and co. were at the opening weekend of the Sapphire Pool and Day Club in Las Vegas.

And even though Chanel’s Instagram feed is most definitely on fire, The Inquisitr recently shared that the 30-year-old dished on a few drawbacks that come with the limelight. While scrolling through her DMs, Chanel says that she’s seen some “crazy sh**” in some messages, and there was one point where she actually stopped reading messages because of the NSFW things that people were saying to her.

“The couple first times I did, there were so many nasty messages. A bunch of guys just saying crazy sh**.”

Now, she does read the messages — but for a good reason.

“I have to check them all, because I also have fans and I also have a lot of people who say nice things and post about my music,” the model explains. “So, I have to unfortunately go through a sh*t ton of horrible messages to find the good ways.”

Good for you, Chanel!