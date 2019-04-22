‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Calls Out Twitter Troll And Cyberbullying

The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes, who portrays Mariah Copeland in Genoa City, called out a Twitter troll yesterday for spreading lies about her on social media.

According to a tweet from the two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress, there is a person who posts the same thing under new accounts over and over. This time, the account under the name Kamel Wallace sent a tweet to actress Linsey Godfrey that accused Grimes of being a white supremacist and of being bad at her craft. The tweet went on to encourage Y&R to fire Grimes from the show. When Grimes retweeted the offensive post, she tagged the social network and asked them to do something permanent about the situation.

In a follow-up tweet, Grimes wrote, “I want to be clear, there’s not a single ridiculous thing this person says that phases [sic] me, on occasion it makes me chuckle.”

“But this isn’t about that. It’s about making sure that the community on here is safe and secure from senseless cyberbullying. I’m strong. Others may not be.”

The actress’s followers stepped up and took action. Many said that they reported the account to Twitter and then blocked it. Others took a strong stance against bullying of any type.

“Bullying….in the mind of the victim that’s being bullied can and will last their whole life,” wrote one of Grimes’ followers. “I’m soon to be 51 and was bullied before anyone called it that. I struggle every day….I have to constantly lift my own spirits up from it.”

On the show, the actress’s alter-ego is experiencing a different type of bullying. Recently, when Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) enjoyed dinner at Crimson Lights, somebody threw a brick through the window with a message. According to The Inquisitr, the note said, “Give up the gossip, you’re ruining people’s lives.”

After Hilary’s death last year, Mariah took over as host of GC Buzz, which, at times, reports on Genoa City’s gossip, and now somebody is trying to scare the TV host and silence Mariah’s voice. Similarly, Grimes’s internet troll on Twitter is attempting to get her to be quiet, too.

This type of online harassment is one of the downsides of social media in general, especially for those people who in the limelight. However, the multitude of messages of support that the actress received on her tweets calling out the alleged troll highlight one of the positives of having a platform to share with others throughout the world.