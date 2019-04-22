Jenna Bush Hager Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Henry

Jenna Bush Hager shared some exciting news on Monday morning’s episode of Today! The television personality revealed live on air that she is “very pregnant” with her third child with husband Henry. The news was met with shock and excitement from Bush Hager’s co-hosts, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie, who both offered up hugs and congratulations, according to E! News.

The announcement came during a segment in which the Today hosts discussed how they spent Easter weekend with their own families. Bush Hager teased that her two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, received something “extra” in their Easter baskets that was definitely sweet, but not quite “sugary.”

“Wait a minute… what are we doing here? Another?” Melvin asked, immediately growing suspicious.

Bush Hager then confirmed the news, explaining how her daughters found out.

“Yes, I’m pregnant!” she said excitedly. “I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets.”

The 37-year-old author added that Mila and Poppy ended up telling people the news on their flight and in church, so she had no choice but to bring the excitement to the Today set.

While Melvin jumped up and hugged Bush Hager with a huge smile on her face, Guthrie admitted that she had already known about the baby because she and Bush Hager work out together frequently. The show host was thrilled about the announcement nonetheless.

Bush Hager continued on to explain that she and Henry are feeling blessed to have another child on the way, Today reported.

“We’re so thrilled. It’s been a shock, it’s been a lot, but we’re grateful,” she said.

She added that Mila and Poppy are very excited to have a little brother or sister, and joked that Henry may freak out a bit later.

Bush Hager admitted that she had been a little nervous to tell her co-host for the fourth hour of the show, Hoda Kotb. The soon-to-be mother of three only just began her Today journey two weeks ago. However, Bush Hager said that when she shared the news with Kotb, she saw a “glimmer” in the longtime host’s eyes.

Kotb herself announced just last week that she recently adopted a second little girl into her family. The television personality revealed via phone during the April 16 episode that she and her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy just welcomed baby Hope Catherine into the family, according to Entertainment Weekly. She later shared adorable photos of herself holding the little girl as Haley smiled brightly beside her.

Bush Hager did not reveal her due date or the baby’s gender just yet, but she did encourage fans to tune in to Monday’s fourth hour of the show, where they just might find out.