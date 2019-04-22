‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Major Cleavage In Neon Yellow Bra In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Haley Kalil has been bringing the heat nonstop to her widely-followed Instagram account, and the latest addition to her feed certainly followed suit. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model hopped on to the social media platform on Sunday, April 21, to wish her fans a happy Easter, and included a steamy snap in her post that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 26-year-old flashed a huge smile for the camera as she winked and threw up a peace sign in her newest upload, and left very little to the imagination as she did so. Haley rocked nothing but a bright, neon yellow Victoria’s Secret bra in the sexy new upload that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure and flashed an insane amount of skin to any of her 253,000 followers that stopped their scrolling to take a look at the NSFW photo. The plunging cut of the undergarment flashed an ample amount of cleavage to the camera, while also highlighting her incredibly toned abs, enviably flat midsection, and trim waist as well.

Haley kept her barely-there look simple by skipping accessories so not to take away from her amazing physique, and let her natural beauty shine with a minimal makeup look that included a thick coating of mascara and a light pink glossy lip. As for her signature red tresses, the model wore them in loose waves that messily framed her face and cascaded over her shoulders.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated bombshell went absolutely wild for the sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 12,000 likes after just 15 hours of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to show some love for the beauty’s jaw-dropping new snap.

“So pretty,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “absolutely gorgeous.”

“Easily the most beautiful ginger EVER!!” said a third.

The latest addition to Haley’s feed is just more proof that the stunner can rock one of the latest fashion trends — neon. Just last week, the model sported some of the bright, bold colors during her trip to Indio, California, for the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

One shot shared to her Instagram on Friday, April 12, captured the babe rocking a skimpy neon green bikini as she posed underneath a set of tall palm trees, which she followed up with another snap two days later of her sporting a tight neon orange top that perfectly outlined her dangerous curves.