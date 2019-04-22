‘Maxim’ Stunner Rachel Bush Turns Heads As She Pops Out Of Tiny Bikini During Beach Outing

Rachel Bush certainly knows how to make a splash when it comes to her highly-followed Instagram account.

The brunette beauty is not only known for being an incredibly successful model, but she also happens to be the wife of NFL star Jordan Poyer. Time and time again, the 21-year-old is wowing her Instagram fans with sexy bikini shots, and she did exactly the same on Easter Sunday.

In her latest sultry post, Bush and her daughter play in the sand on an unnamed beach in what she calls their “natural habitat.” It’s safe to say that the two are having a good time as her daughter Aliyah shovels sand while Rachel kneels right beside her. The model puts on a busty display in a skimpy black-and-white patterned bikini.

Bush leans over and nearly spills out of her swimsuit as she wears her long, dark locks off to the side. It is unclear if Rachel’s husband, Jordan, was the mastermind behind the photos, but he was not pictured in any of the photos from her account that day. It comes as no shock that the photo has already earned lots of attention, with over 31,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments.

While most fans commented on the post to gush over how great Rachel looks, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing body.

“Definitely looking pretty hot out where you are! Make sure to load up on that sunscreen,” one follower commented.

“Your daughter looks like you @rachelbush and yall having to much fun in the sun.”

“I feel bad for all the husbands with their wives next to you Haha,” one more joked.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Bush has shown off her amazing figure to her nearly 1 million followers. As The Inquisitr shared, Bush flaunted her amazing backside to fans in a very NSFW post. In the photo, the gorgeous bombshell left basically nothing to the imagination, as she showed off her toned and tanned derriere as she laid out on a lounge chair on the beach.

Like her most recent photo, this one also turned the heads of a ton of her Instagram followers, with the post earning her over 51,000 likes, in addition to nearly 400 comments. Of course, most fans took to the post to gush over how stunning the 21-year-old looks, while countless others simply commented on the sexy snapshot with heart eye and flame emojis.

Now, fans can only sit and wait for Rachel to post her next head-turning photo.