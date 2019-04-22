Madonna’s New Single With Maluma, ‘Medellin,’ Gets Snubbed By Radio Stations

There is no denying that Madonna is the queen of pop, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping radio stations from snubbing her from their playlists.

The Daily Star has revealed that the BBC has not playlisted her new single “Medellin” with Latin star Maluma on any of their stations. The collaboration received its debut play on Apple Music’s Beats 1, with former BBC DJ Zane Lowe.

The track does not appear on BBC Radio 1’s A, B, or C list on their playlist.

“Madonna will no doubt be annoyed at the snub but it’s hardly surprising,” a source told The Daily Star.

“Radio 1 failed to support her in 2014 when she released her last lead single so for her to make the playlists over half a decade later would be all but impossible.”

“Radio 1’s target audience is 15 to 29-year-olds meaning some of their target listeners were only born in 2005,” the source continued.

“Some listeners wouldn’t have even been alive when Madonna released [the] Britney [Spears] collaboration Me Against The Music or Hung Up,” they added.

“Individual stations make their own decisions on the songs they play, based on what the audience expects to hear, with no other criteria taken into consideration.”

The new single will be taken from her 14th studio album, Madame X, which is set to be released in June. The album consists of 15 tracks and collaborations with the likes of Anitta, Quavo, and Swae Lee, which The Inquisitr recently reported.

Madonna’s previous lead single, “Living For Love”, was also snubbed by the BBC when she released it in December 2014.

BBC Radio 2, whose audience is aimed mainly at those over 35 years of age, according to The Telegraph, has also yet to add Madge’s new track to their playlist.

Despite its lack of love by radio stations, her new single has already achieved over 3 million streams on Spotify in less than a week.

News of Madonna working with Maluma isn’t new to everyone. Previously, he spoke to E! News and said that he had been working on new music with her. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear. Looks like his wish came true, after all, as he is featured on two tracks on the record.

Madonna burst onto the music scene in 1983 with her self-titled album. Since then, she has released many iconic records that have sold in their millions — Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like A Prayer, Ray Of Light, Music, and Confessions On A Dancefloor, to name a few.

On Instagram, Madonna has over 13.4 million followers, proving she’s still relevant to this day.