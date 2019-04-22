‘American Idol’ Judges Fail To Save Fan Favorite Contestants As Top 8 Are Revealed

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan did not use their allowed saves to keep two fan-favorite contestants from being eliminated, as the show revealed its Top 8 performers during the Sunday, April 21, live show.

Cut from the top 10 were Uche, who was saved by a judge’s wild-card during the previous week of competition, and Dimitrius Graham. The judges had a save each but failed to use them for this round of the competition.

This leaves the following contestants in the running to become the next American Idol — Laci Kaye Booth, Alejandro Aranda, Alyssa Raghu, Wade Cota, Walker Burroughs, Madison VanDenburg, Laine Hardy, and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon.

The performers delivered songs for “Disney Night” on American Idol, a way to generate family-friendly performances topped by some of the most iconic tunes in the company’s wheelhouse.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Television, which produces American Idol.

Also stopping by the competition was Rebel Wilson, who gave the contestants advice with a comedy slant, and Lea Michele, who performed “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

The following songs were performed by the singers: Uche sang “Eye to Eye” from A Goofy Movie. Laci Kaye Booth followed with a performance of “I See the Light” from Tangled. Alejandro Aranda came next with a performance of “Remember Me” from Coco. Alyssa Raghu sang “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

Wade Cota followed, performing a rendition of the iconic tune from Toy Story, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Dimitrius Graham then sang “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan. He was followed by Walker Burroughs, who sang “When Somebody Loved Me” from Toy Story 2, followed by Madison VanDenburg, who performed “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

The final two performers were Laine Hardy, who sang “Oo-De-Lally” from Robin Hood and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, who delivered a rendition of “Candle on the Water” from Pete’s Dragon.

In a strange twist to the show, Katy Perry dressed in her Disney best for the evening’s live performances as Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Her campy attitude throughout the show seemed odd and distracted from her overall critiques of the performances, but it was fun television, nonetheless.

Rebel Wilson starred as The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula, in the three-night concert event at The Hollywood Bowl featuring a live orchestra in June 2016.

Michele will perform as Ariel, The Little Mermaid‘s titular character, in yet another tribute to the popular Disney film at The Hollywood Bowl in honor of its 30th anniversary. People Magazine reported that Michele will be joined by Harvey Fierstein (Ursula), Ken Page (Sebastian), Peter Gallagher (King Triton), and Leo Gallo (Prince Eric). The performers will be accompanied by a live orchestra as the film plays behind them on the Hollywood Bowl movie screen.

On Monday night, American Idol will air a clip show recapping the season. The top 8 contestants will perform live once again on Sunday, April 28.