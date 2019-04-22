‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sheer White Outfit On Instagram

Sunday night marked the end of the two-week musical extravaganza that is Coachella, but Jasmine Sanders is keeping the party going on her widely-followed Instagram account. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model has been sharing a number of her stunning looks from her trip to Indio, California, for her fans on the social media platform, and her latest certainly did not disappoint.

The latest addition to the 27-year-old’s Instagram feed was uploaded late at night on Sunday, April 21, and captured the babe showing off some serious skin in one of the many outfits she rocked during the first weekend of the music festival. Jasmine sizzled in a completely sheer white ensemble that not only flashed the skimpy bikini she sported but also put her dangerous curves on display in the sexy snaps.

The update came in three snaps, the first of which saw the blonde bombshell giving the camera a sultry look as she showed off the front side of her look, flashing her itty-bitty white bikini top underneath a mesh crop top that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The tiny top cut off just below her voluptuous bosom to highlight her insanely flat midsection and toned abs, while her matching pants sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The second and third shots from her latest upload caught Jasmine with her back turned to the camera, allowing her millions of followers to get a glimpse of her curvaceous backside. The stunner rocked a pair of see-through jogger pants that revealed her cheeky white bikini bottoms, as well as her curvy booty that was hardly covered by her seriously revealing outfit.

Jasmine added even more edge to her daring look with a pair of white combat boots and kept a pair of white sunglasses in her pocket to shield her eyes from the golden sun. As for her signature blonde tresses, the model wore her locks in long braids that cascaded over her down her back and sported minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

Fans of the social media sensation — known to many by her nickname Golden Barbie — were quick to show some love for her newest set of steamy Instagram snaps which, at the time of this writing, have racked up more than 18,000 likes after a mere seven hours of going live to the platform. Dozens took to the comments section to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display, including Paris Hilton, who gave Jasmine’s look the seal of approval by using one of her favorite adjectives — “Hot.”