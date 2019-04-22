‘Fuller House’ Star Bob Saget Reveals Why He Can’t Talk About Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Scandal

The actor says his jokes have been misinterpreted in the wake of his co-star's legal woes.

Bob Saget seems to be having a hard time wrapping his head around Lori Loughlin’s legal troubles. And he definitely doesn’t want to talk about it.

The Fuller House star, who co-starred with Loughlin for years as her morning show sidekick on the original Full House series and the current Netflix reboot, told The Washington Post that jokes made in his standup routine are being misinterpreted.

Saget recently cracked a joke that some interpreted as being about the scandal involving Lori Loughlin when he said, “I’m the only TV parent who isn’t in jail – I’m talking about Bill Cosby!” In the Post interview, the actor reaffirmed the joke was indeed about the fallen Cosby Show star and no one else.

“People are interpreting me wrong. He was proven guilty, and that case is over,” Saget said of Cosby.

The Fuller House star also admitted that it pains him to address the scandal that his longtime friend and co-star Lori Loughlin is currently embroiled in.

“I can’t talk about (the college admission scandal) anymore. And I hate saying ‘no comment but, you know, it’s too complex to go into. It’s so personal. There was a tweet that I took down that people thought was connected, but I really wasn’t talking about anything. I don’t know what to say because it starts into a long conversation and I can’t even emotionally have it at this point. This subject belongs on the therapist couch.”

Bob Saget did not elaborate on how Loughin’s character, Aunt Becky Katspolis, will be written out of Fuller House for the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. He described the show’s 18-episode farewell season as “bittersweet.”

Bob Saget was previously caught on camera by TMZ in Beverly Hills, California. The tabloid asked him about Lori Loughlin’s college admission scandal and the Fuller House star was clearly uncomfortable talking about the story.

“You love who you love in your life. I’m on the team of people that I love, but life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it.”

In the wake of Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal, Bob Saget also recently deleted a cryptic tweet he posted about “lying” people after Twitter followers assumed it was about Loughlin.

“So many people are lying these days, maybe they should change the tests in school to ‘false or false,'” Saget tweeted, People magazine reported.

After he deleted the post, Saget wrote, “So many things I say get misconstrued.”

The rest of the Fuller House cast— which includes Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and John Stamos — have been mostly mum about Lori Loughlin’s legal drama. But Bure delivered an impassioned speech at the Kids’ Choice Awards about how “a loving family sticks together no matter what,” which many fans took as a show of her support for Lori Loughlin.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, recently pleaded “not guilty” to charges of mail fraud and money laundering amid allegations they paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. If found guilty of the charges against them, the pair could receive up to 40 years in jail.

In the wake of the scandal, Lori Loughlin has been fired from Fuller House, but it has not yet been revealed how her character will be written out of the show.

The original Full House series aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995. Fuller House returns to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this year.