‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau May Be On The Verge Of Getting Engaged

When will the pair be taking the next step in their relationship?

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau could be the next Teen Mom 2 to tie the knot.

During a recent appearance on Radar Online’s Teen Mom Time podcast, the father of two opened up about his future plans for his relationship with Comeau and revealed that he actually has a very firm timeline in place, which he has already gotten started on.

“I have a plan, hopefully we stick to that plan. … I do plan on it being this year,” he said, according to a report from Us Weekly on April 19.

While Marroquin has not set an exact date for his upcoming proposal quite yet, he did get a blessing to marry the 28-year-old from her father, who lives in Australia.

“I did talk to her dad and everything is right on track,” Marroquin said.

As for the ring, he said the piece is currently “in the works.”

“I know what type of ring she likes and I’m creating a custom piece, so hopefully it comes together,” he said. “I’ve got a good vision in my head.”

In March of this year, Marroquin and Comeau celebrated their one-year anniversary. As fans will recall, Marroquin and Comeau dated briefly in 2017 before rekindling their romance in March of last year, following Marroquin’s split from his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus.

In honor of their one-year anniversary, Marroquin surprised Comeau by having the chess piece tattoo he got with DeJesus covered up.

Marroquin and Comeau share one son, Eli Joseph Marroquin, who they welcomed on November 15, and Marroquin is also dad to 5-year-old Lincoln, who he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

Although the exact details of Marroquin’s proposal to Comeau have not been set up quite yet, Marroquin did say that he’s considering asking Comeau to marry him in New York City.

Marroquin also opened up about his plans to expand his family with Comeau, telling the hosts of the podcast that he definitely wants to have another child with Comeau soon.

Also happening “soon” is a hangout session between the couple and Marroquin’s former wife, Lowry. As Marroquin explained, he and his ex are doing their best to have a good relationship with no fighting and hopefully, they will soon be one big happy family with Comeau and their kids.

To see more of Marroquin, Comeau, and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.