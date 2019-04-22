Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars ‘Open’ To Forgiving Her For Dog Drama If She Does This Before Reunion

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has been estranged from her castmates for months.

Lisa Vanderpump has been estranged from her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates for months, but the show’s upcoming reunion could help clear the air once and for all. The wealthy restaurateur has been in a feud with her co-stars — including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley — over onetime pal Dorit’s returned Vanderpump Dogs puppy. Lisa has even been accused of leaking a tabloid story about the “Puppy Gate” drama to Radar Online.

Now, a source close to the Bravo reality show tells Hollywood Life that ahead of the RHOBH reunion, the cast is reportedly ready to face Lisa and even extend an olive branch to her so they can all move past this season’s drawn-out storyline.

“The ladies of RHOBH are open to forgiving Lisa Vanderpump if she apologizes, plain and simple. They have collectively discussed it and all feel they can move forward from this, especially Dorit, if she comes to the reunion, first and foremost to face them, and says she is sorry and admits her involvement in Puppygate. They all really do want her to return and be friends again.”

The insider added that the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have even convinced veteran Kyle Richards — the original RHOBH cast member still on the show besides Lisa — to forgive Vanderpump, despite the fact that she has been saying for months that her friendship with the SUR owner is done for good.

But just because the Real Housewives are open to “forgiving” Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t mean she’s open to accepting their forgiveness. Vanderpump, who has yet to confirm if she will even attend the RHOBH reunion, has long denied her castmates’ allegations, so it would be shocking if she apologized to them for any involvement in the dog drama.

In a lengthy entry on her Very Vanderpump blog, Lisa revealed that she has “flushed” away her long friendship with Kyle Richards. Vanderpump also blasted her RHOBH castmates for posting mocking videos of her blowout argument with Richards, which ended with her husband Ken Rodd screaming, “Goodbye Kyle!” She also questioned how a friend could throw such damaging accusations and call her a liar without solid evidence.

“Also, one should never accuse a friend without proof, end of story.”

On her Bravo blog, Vanderpump also made it clear that her once close friendship with Richards is “finished.”

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been overshadowed by Puppy Gate, which was spawned after Dorit Kemsley adopted a puppy from Lisa’s dog rescue organization, Vanderpump Dogs. After the dog allegedly nipped Dorit’s young kids, the pup landed at a kill shelter after Dorit thought she had given her away to a good home. Lisa Vanderpump was later accused of trying to make Dorit look bad when one of her employees spilled the story on camera. The story was later leaked to tabloid site Radar Online and Vanderpump’s castmates have alleged that she is behind the leak.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.