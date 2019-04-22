‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Star Lauren Sorrentino Calls Husband A ‘Blessing’ In Instagram Tribute

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino called husband Mike Sorrentino a “blessing” in a touching Instagram post in honor of husband appreciation day.

Sorrentino posted a series of fabulous photos from the couple’s November 2018 wedding and stated on the social media site that her husband “leads our family with gratitude and unshakeable faith.” She also noted that she was “lucky.”

The college sweetheart of Jersey Shore’s original bad boy has stood by her man ever since he was convicted of tax evasion alongside his brother Marc Sorrentino in October 2018. Time Magazine reported that the brothers failed to pay taxes on $8.9 million in income between 2010 and 2012. Mike Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison. He began his sentence in January of this year. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years for the same charge.

Mike Sorrentino proposed to Lauren after an elaborate plot hatched by this Jersey Shore co-stars while the show was filming Season 1 of its reboot series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Miami.

People Magazine reported that the couple tied the knot two months prior to Sorrentino’s prison sentence. The duo wed at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, in a stunning wedding ceremony and reception attended by Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore co-stars. All the male co-stars acted as groomsmen for the reality star as he took his vows.

“We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6. Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now,” Sorrentino said to People Magazine of his relationship with his now-wife.

“She’s my best friend, my better half. She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”

Sorrentino earned a reputation as a bad boy on the series for his treatment of his other cast members via meddling in their personal affairs and causing unnecessary drama and fights between them throughout the show’s run.

The New York Daily News reported that the reality star battled an addiction to drugs and alcohol that culminated in a trip to rehab in 2012. TMZ alleged that Sorrentino battled an addiction to alcohol as early as Season 2 of the show’s original run and that there were rumors that the network threatened several times to fire him over his abuses and recast his spot in the show.

Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons before ending its original run in 2012. The show’s original cast, Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese all returned for a reboot of the series in 2017 titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Not returning to the series was original cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Former cast member Angelina Pivarnick returned after being dropped by the original Jersey Shore show after its first season on MTV and has remained with the show’s Family Vacation series since.