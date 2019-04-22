‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast Reunites 30 Years Later, Fans Ask ‘Where’s Screech And Lisa?’

The Bayside High cool kids reunited for dinner without Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies.

The cast of Saved by the Bell reunited for a dinner date 30 years after the teen comedy series debuted on NBC, but it wasn’t at The Max. Over the weekend, the main cast members of the late 1980s/early ’90s sitcom reunited for dinner with their spouses at upscale French eatery Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, California, E! News reports.

The famous friend group included Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris on the series), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano).

Several of the Saved by the Bell castmates posted photos from the outing, including Lopez who captioned a group pic with, “Friends forever.”

Elizabeth Berkley, whose character Jessie Spano’s caffeine pill addiction remains one of the most memorable episodes of the series, seconded the “friends forever” caption and included the hashtag “#imsoexcited,” a nod to her character’s famous freakout line.

A bearded Mark-Paul Gosselaar also commented on the group photo.

“This is what 30 plus years of friendship looks like.”

The actor later thanked Lopez for taking care of the bill.

Indeed, Mario Lopez posted a video from the dinner party joking about how the group settled the bill, and it sounds like he may have lost a roulette game.

“Fun dinner tonight with some old friends,” the TV host said in a video. “We ate an obscene amount of food. Great group right here, now it’s time to play credit card roulette for the bill.”

The Saved by the Bell reunion didn’t include cast members Dustin Diamond (Screech), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), and Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding). Many fans posted to the comments section to ask, “Where’s Screech and Lisa?”

Saved by the Bell fans know that Lark Voorhies and Dustin Diamond have struggled since their days as Bayside High School students on the teen sitcom.

The actress rarely makes public appearances, and in 2012, her mother Tricia told People that Lark suffers from bipolar disorder. Lark Voorhies has denied her mom’s claims about her mental health but has opened up about her struggles with lupus.

In addition, Dustin Diamond has been famously estranged from his former co-stars for years. In the years following his teen stardom as TV geek Screech, the former child star starred in a porn movie and made headlines for his arrest following a stabbing at a Wisconsin bar. Diamond also published Behind the Bell, a tell-all book about Saved by the Bell, which detailed the cast’s alleged sexcapades as well as rampant drug and alcohol use.

In a 2014 interview with The Associated Press, Dustin Diamond said he was betrayed by the ghostwriter for his memoir, and he revealed that he hadn’t been in contact with most of his Saved by the Bell co-stars in more than 20 years.

“My book was written by a ghostwriter, and they tried to milk the negativity. It wasn’t supposed to be a dirty tell-all…The last time I saw Mark-Paul and Tiffani, I was 16 …That’s a hefty amount of time to traverse in growth. I’ve done a lot of stuff since I was 16. I made a lot of growth changes.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar recently revealed that he wasn’t bothered by Diamond’s book, describing it as “fiction.”

“Listen, I’ve worked with actors that I couldn’t stand being in the room with and Dustin is not one of those people,” he shared on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast episode. “Who cares about the book. The book was fiction. I don’t know what it was.”

Gosselaar admitted that if he were to run into Dustin Diamond he would say hello to his estranged castmate but probably wouldn’t ask him to go out for a beer. But he reiterated that he didn’t take anything in the book personally and that he is able to separate personal drama from work. The 45-year-old actor also said that while he likes original TV content and he’s “okay with never seeing a reboot ever again,” he could be talked into doing a Saved by the Bell reboot.

“If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product then yeah,” the Saved by the Bell star said. “I’m open to hearing anything.”

But what about Screech and Lisa?

Saved by the Bell ran on NBC from 1989 to 1993 and spawned several TV movies and spinoff shows. The cast previously reunited on The Tonight Show in 2015 for a spoof of the comedy series.