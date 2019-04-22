Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Snakeskin Crop Top And Mini-Skirt In Sexy New Bali Snaps

Kim Kardashian and her sisters’ Bali antics graced everyone’s screens on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and coincidentally, the star just got back from the tropical destination in real life too!

The 38-year-old recently went on vacation to the popular Indonesian location with her husband, Kanye West, because she wanted him to “experience the culture and feel the vibe of Bali, the most calming place on earth.” And on Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to finally share some photos from her sun-soaked romantic escapade, much to the delight of her 135 million followers.

In the new snaps, the reality TV star is seen putting on a very racy display as she posed for the camera while surrounded by the most beautiful landscape. She rocked a super skimpy snakeskin crop top and matching mini-skirt combo as she sat on an outdoor balcony ledge with the famous Balinese rice terrace landscape in the background. The extremely revealing top featured a plunging neckline, leaving her ample cleavage on full display, while the skintight skin hugged her curves in all the right places.

Kim flaunted her hourglass figure while facing the camera frontwards, and put her best modelling skills by striking different poses for her pal Kristen Noel Crawley, who took the photos. She accessorized her daring look with a matching snakeskin bracelet, as well as a pair of cool sunglasses from her latest collaboration with brand Carolina Lemke, which have proved to be a hit already.

She wore her long raven locks in her signature Cher-inspired hairstyle, letting them cascade down her back in slight waves with a center part. The mother-of-three kept her makeup game pretty subtle, opting for largely nude shades and lush eyelashes.

The couple headed to Bali for a much-deserved break as Kim has been juggling her KKW Beauty work, shooting for KUWTK, being a mother, and studying to become a lawyer on top of all that. She recently revealed that she is going to take her bar exam in 2022, which means she spends up to 18 hours a week studying as she pursues her next career venture. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim relies on her husband to look after their three children, North, 5, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1, when her schedule is super chaotic.

“During the week at night, there’s a lot of time I’m like, ‘Babe, you need to take the kids.’ He’s honestly really stepped it up and I’m so grateful to him for doing that,” she said during an interview with Van Jones.

“I said, ‘You know what. I have my full-time filming job. I have my beauty business. I work full-time and I’m going to take on another 18 hours a week that’s required,'” she added.

The couple are also expecting their fourth child via surrogate mother.