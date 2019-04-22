‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Is Reportedly ‘Very Open’ To Having Her Wedding To Dennis McKinley Televised

While Porsha Williams is adjusting to her life as a new mother, she is also reportedly steadily moving toward exchanging vows with fiance Dennis McKinley.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her businessman fiance have been engaged since late 2018, but put plans for their wedding off until the reality star gave birth to their first child, Pilar Jhena, according to Hollywood Life. Since giving birth in late March, however, Williams’ plans are back on and the couple will reportedly wed on New Years Eve 2019. A source recently told the outlet that Williams is also open to having cameras around for her and McKinley’s nuptials.

“Porsha and Dennis are so excited to get married on New Year’s Eve and they are very open to having it televised,” the source said.

The source also claims that Williams would be perfect for a wedding special, as she already has a special with Bravo. The three-part special, Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby, is set to premiere on Sunday, April 28. The source stated that Williams is “so excited” for the special to premiere and to see herself pregnant again. Williams also reportedly wants to watch the show with PJ, her nickname for her newborn.

While Williams is reportedly being open about her wedding date, the Dish Nation star has been mum about everything else regarding her special day. She has reportedly been “very secretive” about the details surrounding the wedding. Sources claim that the reality star wants to leave her guests surprised when they arrive to her wedding.

Williams and McKinley began dating publicly in June of 2018 and were reportedly engaged that October. People previously shared that McKinley proposed to the reality star in Atlanta after planning the engagement for months. McKinley reportedly rented out space and flew his bride-to-be out to the venue. She was then greeted by McKinley and Lil Mo, who sang Williams’ favorite song, “4 Ever.”

“After they were officially engaged, they threw a Prayer party for Baby McKinley,” Williams’ rep told the publication. “She doesn’t want any focus on the ring etc. but it’s huge and gorgeous! Dennis had a videographer and photographer and has been working on the proposal for two months….had candles, etc. and rose petals everywhere.”

This will be Williams’ second marriage. She was previously married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart from 2011-2013. Hollywood Life reports that Williams is currently “living a dream” with McKinley and baby Pilar.