‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams And Fiance, Dennis McKinley, Celebrate First Easter With Baby Pilar

Porsha Williams is glowing on Instagram after spending her first Easter as a mother.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, snapped a photo on Instagram to share with her 4.4 million followers. In the photo, Williams, her fiance, Dennis McKinley, and their daughter, Pilar Jhena, are all in matching white ensembles. As Williams holds Pilar inside the couple’s home, both she and McKinley smile for the camera. Williams keeps her daughter’s face covered. The photo received more than 280,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

“Happy Easter to the McKinley’s,” one follower commented.

“Look at how beautiful y’all are! Happy Easter love!” exclaimed Porsha’s friend, Shamea Morton, who has appeared on RHOA.

Since giving birth to Pilar in late March, the Dish Nation star has been candid about her role as a new mom. Williams has opened up about both parents being tired from watching over a newborn. Williams even posted a photo of McKinley on Instagram on Friday, April 19, which showed him sleeping on the couple’s couch with Pilar’s pillow.

Hollywood Life reports that seeing her fiance with their daughter has made her love and appreciate him even more. She also reportedly said that it’s been “special” to see how hands-on he is with their baby girl.

“Dennis has been an incredible help since PJ was born and has stepped up more than Porsha ever imagined,” a source told the news outlet. “He’s so sweet with PJ changing her diapers, waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to help take care of her, and rocking her to sleep.”

The source reportedly continued to say that in addition to her businessman beau’s ability to tend to their newborn, he has also been very attentive to Williams. The source said that McKinley waits on his fiancee “hand and foot,” and is always there to offer her any support she needs.

While she is seemingly making a smooth transition into mom life, Williams previously had anxiety surrounding her pregnancy. The reality star announced that she was having a child in September of 2018, shortly after announcing she was getting engaged. Williams had suffered a miscarriage in the past, which made her nervous about her impending delivery at the time. However, a source told Hollywood Life that Williams was feeling better after making it through her first trimester.

“Pregnancy changed Porsha so much. Friends felt she was a lot less dramatic and so much calmer,” an insider said. “Porsha is so excited she officially became a mom.”