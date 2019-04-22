Ciara Flaunts Her Curves In A Sexy Black And Silver Jumpsuit For ‘Motown 60’ Rick James Tribute

R&B singer Ciara pulled out all of the stops for her tribute to Motown on Sunday.

HollywoodLife reports that the “Goodies” songstress performed at the legendary recording studio’s 60th-anniversary event, Motwown 60: A Grammy Celebration. The singer paid tribute to artist Rick James and even wore a wig that paid homage to the “Super Freak” singer’s legendary hairdo. Ciara also sported a black and silver leather jumpsuit that showed off the performer’s stunning physique. Ciara’s performance was praised on Twitter shortly after the performance aired.

“Can always count on @ Ciara to put on a PERFORMANCE. That’s how you do it,” one user tweeted.

“I loved @ Ciara’s performance! # Motown60 has been so much fun to watch!” another exclaimed.

According to HollywoodLife, Ciara was also joined by Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, and Meghan Trainor to pay tribute to Motown’s artist. Robinson hosted the event alongside Cedric the Entertainer. The tribute reportedly taped on February 21.

The tribute performance comes at a time when the “Level Up” singer is bringing new music to her fans. Not only did she release a song earlier this year, but the artist is also working on the finishing touches of her album, Beauty Marks. The album is the singer’s first album since releasing her EP, Jackie in 2015. Ciara shared the album cover on Instagram to her 21.9 million followers in March.

“Download and Stream my new single #ThinkinBoutYou TONIGHT at 9pm pst/12am est and while you’re at it…Pre-Save my 7th studio album #BeautyMarks available everywhere May 10th!!!” the singer captioned under a piece of her photo grid.

It was such an honor to perform at the Motown 60 Grammy tribute special! So fun! Watch tonight at 8pm EST on CBS! pic.twitter.com/m9fklmFpDd — Ciara (@ciara) April 21, 2019

Loading...

Ciara’s husband, Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson, is also making power moves in his career. The NFL quarterback recently signed a contract with Seattle for $140 million to extend his time with the team. Wilson stated that he was still in bed with his wife when he decided to share the news with his fans. Ciara penned a heartfelt Instagram caption for her hubby, highlighting his work ethic and says she admires the constant efforts he makes in perfecting his craft and furthering his football career.

“You’re 1 of 1,” the “Dance Like We’re Making Love,” songstress wrote, per HollywoodLife. “The hardest working man I know! So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise.”