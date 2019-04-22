Female MMA Fighter Beats Up Man Allegedly Caught Masturbating Near Her Beach Photo Shoot

A female MMA fighter from Brazil took matters into her own hands — quite literally — when a man was allegedly caught masturbating near her beach photo shoot.

Brazilian fighter Joyce Vieira was modeling some swimwear during a shoot in Rio de Janeiro when a shirtless man allegedly began masturbating nearby, in full view of children. The 27-year-old fighter, who specializes in Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu, decided to confront the man.

As the New York Post reported, Vieira felt disgusted at what she saw.

“When I looked over there he had his shorts down and was standing on a path where people pass all the time, including children,” Vieira said. “He was visibly erect, making sounds and moaning.”

Joyce Vieira later said she wanted to take a stand because women “feel powerless” in similar situations, and that there was a chance she may have bumped into the man again in the city.

In the aftermath of her attack, Vieira said she has received a number of messages from women who found themselves in similar situations, but were afraid to contact police or file a report knowing that the man would later be released again.

Images from the photo shoot caught the dramatic moments when the muscular, bikini-clad fighter punched the man as he reportedly refused to stop. The MMA fighter also called the police, who showed up to arrest the man.

As 10 Daily reported, the man told officers that he was urinating on the beach when Vieira approached him.

Joice Vieira, una luchadora, golpeó a un acosador que se masturbaba cuando ella y una amiga posaban para tomarse fotos pic.twitter.com/E0EiZwtJiq — Maria (@mariamariasabe) April 17, 2019

This is not the first time that an MMA fighter has dished out some vigilante justice. As the Independent reported, a thief broke into a home in San Diego last year only to find himself face-to-face with the homeowner’s son, professional fighter Sergio Hernandez Jr.

The black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu attacked the alleged burglar and wrestled him to the ground, then kept him in a chokehold until police could arrive.

Hernandez said he was angry, but also careful not to hurt the man. He said he took no pleasure in harming the burglar.

“I was angry and I was upset but I wanted to make sure that I didn’t harm him to get some sort of revenge or satisfaction out of this,” he told ABC News.

“When I see people post videos of people getting punched or street fights, it always bothers me that people celebrate violence so much.”

In Brazil, the case of the man allegedly caught masturbating near Joyce Vieira remains under police investigation.