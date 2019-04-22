Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Stunned Over Lani & Rafe’s Close Relationship

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 22, reveal that there will be a lot of secrets and drama to kick off the week in Salem.

According to Hollywood Hiccups, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is shocked to find out how close her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), has grown to fellow police officer Lani Price (Sal Stowers) in recent weeks.

The two friends have seemingly bonded over Rafe’s new caretaker role for baby David. As many fans will remember, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) has asked Rafe to take care of her baby son while she is getting her mental health in order and dealing with the legal repercussions of her actions, which included kidnapping Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and baby Charlotte.

Rafe agreed to take care of the baby, although Hope was not happy about the news. Hope and Rafe have been having a lot of problems in their marriage, and she feels like adding a baby to the mix would make things much worse.

However, Lani has been all for Rafe keeping little David and raising him in Jordan’s absence. Not only has Lani been a shoulder for Rafe to lean on when it comes to his marriage issues and guardianship of David, but she’s also been there to take care of the baby boy when Rafe can’t be.

Lani and Rafe have bonded over their love for little David, and Hope will reportedly be shocked to see how loyal Lani has become to Rafe.

In the latest #DAYS, Ted declares his love for Hope!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/Ky9E4R7kq1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) take a very suspicious phone call. Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will reportedly overhear the phone call and figure out that Ted’s up to something.

The lawyer has been shady since he came to Salem, and fans are likely going to soon figure out what exactly he’s been up to, and who his secret wife is.

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will reportedly be keeping up with the actions of his fellow mayoral candidate, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), and find him in a heated moment with his assistant, Sheila Watkins (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins).

Jack will seemingly be looking for dirt on Abe to use against him during the campaign, and he just may find it if he continues to tail the current Salem mayor in his daily life.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.