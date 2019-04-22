Eminem Celebrates Being 11 Years Sober, Says He Is ‘Still Not Afraid’

Marshall Mathers shared a photo of his sobriety medallion on Saturday.

Famed rapper Marshall Mathers, who most often goes by his stage names Slim Shady or Eminem, is celebrating 11 years of sobriety. Eminem came from humble beginnings but found wide spread success from his music which first began to take off in the early 2000s. With the fame came struggles with addiction, particularly to prescription drugs. Because his name was so well known, he found it challenging to receive the assistance he needed while staying out of the public eye. Nevertheless, his dedication to his family inspired him to get clean. He celebrated his sobriety this past Thursday, according to Fox News.

While attending the Coachella music festival in California, Eminem proudly showed off his sobriety medallion in a Twitter post. It was a token he worked hard to earn and continues to work hard to keep to this day.

“11 years-still not afraid,” he wrote, referencing his 2010 hit “Not Afraid” in which he discusses his journey towards sobriety.

Engraved on Eminem’s token is “XI” which are the roman numerals for eleven. In addition are the words “unity,” “service” and “recovery.”

In 2010, the rapper sat down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes to discuss his past addictions and his journey to take back his life, according to CBS News.

He admitted that he was previously addicted to Valium, Vicodin and Ambien, sometimes taking up to 20 pills a day. It didn’t matter which ones, just that he was getting high.

“I used to get pills wherever I could. I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me,” he told Cooper.

He abused the medications to the point that he passed out in his own home, narrowly avoiding death.

“[Doctors] said if I got to the hospital two hours later, that would’ve been it,” he said

In a later interview, he emphasized that even though he wanted to get the treatment he needed to change his life for good, he found himself the target of stares and questions even at rehab.

“I felt like Bugs Bunny in rehab. When Bugs Bunny walks into rehab, people are going to turn and look. People at rehab were stealing my hats and pens and notebooks and asking for autographs. I couldn’t concentrate on my problem.”

It would end up being his daughters, Hailie Jade, Alaina and Whitney, that would offer him the inspiration he needed to get sober. He credits his love for them and endorphins from exercise as the two things that help him maintain his sobriety.