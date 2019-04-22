NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Could Be ‘Logical Destination’ For Julius Randle In Free Agency, Per ‘HoopsHype’

Will Julius Randle consider the Suns as his next landing spot?

After rotting at the bottom of the league for nine consecutive years, the Phoenix Suns are expected to make major moves that could at least turn them into a legitimate playoff contender in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Suns may not be able to land a meeting with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker in the 2019 NBA free agency, but they have a strong chance of acquiring second-tier incoming free agents like Julius Randle of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Julius Randle has managed to establish an impressive performance in his first season with the Pelicans, averaging 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 52.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc. However, with the drama and dysfunction surrounding New Orleans, Randle is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and test the free agency market next summer. According to Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, the Suns would be a “logical destination” for Randle.

“As a young, up-and-coming team that’s hungry to make a legit jump next season, the Phoenix Suns could also be a logical destination for Randle. They have a hole to fill at power forward, for one, and Randle could be an interesting fit next to Deandre Ayton. The tandem would dominate in the painted area, as both are elite finishers down low. They would also have no problem cleaning up on the glass. Issues may arise defensively, but as long as both produce up to their abilities on the offensive end, that may not matter.”

"One of just eight players to put up a 21/8/3 stat-line this season, Randle would have probably received All-Star consideration for his contributions if he played in the weaker of the two conferences." https://t.co/UcRhuOy2Q4 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 21, 2019

Julius Randle will undeniably be an incredible addition to the Suns, giving them a big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. Randle is only 24 which makes him a good fit with the timeline the face of the franchise Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. Randle won’t make the Suns an instant contender, but if he, Booker, and Ayton grow together and build good chemistry, they could accomplish something big in Phoenix.

Aside from targeting a power forward, the Suns will also need to address their backcourt issues next summer. After losing Brandon Knight in a deal with the Houston Rockets, the Suns have been looking for a starting caliber point guard who could play alongside Devin Booker in their backcourt. As of now, Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics emerged as the Suns’ top target on the free agency market, while a previous Inquisitr article revealed that Phoenix is one of the NBA teams who is expected to express interest in trading for Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday next summer.